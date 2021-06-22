Oakland 13, Texas 6

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 13 15 13 Totals 34 6 9 6 Canha lf 5 2 3 2 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 3 White rf 5 2 3 2 Olson 1b 4 2 1 0 García cf 4 0 1 1 Laureano dh 5 3 3 2 Gallo dh 3 1 1 1 Pinder rf 5 0 0 0 Ibáñez 1b 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 2 1 1 Solak 2b 2 1 0 0 Murphy c 4 2 2 2 Calhoun lf 3 1 1 1 Andrus ss 5 1 3 2 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Bolt cf 5 0 1 1 Culberson 3b 4 1 2 1

Oakland 432 000 004 — 13 Texas 000 040 110 — 6

E_Canha (1). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 5. 2B_Andrus (15), Olson (18), Murphy (14), Bolt (1), Calhoun (8), Culberson (8). 3B_Canha (4). HR_Chapman (9), Laureano (13), White (3), Gallo (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin W,5-7 5 7 4 3 1 4 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romo 1 1 1 1 0 1 Diekman 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Trivino H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0

Texas Hearn L,2-2 2-3 2 4 4 3 2 de Geus 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 Lyles 6 5 2 2 1 3 Evans 2-3 5 4 4 0 2 Patton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Irvin (Solak).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Scott Barry; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:20. A_19,185 (40,300).

