On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 13, Texas 6

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 11:45 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 13 15 13 Totals 34 6 9 6
Canha lf 5 2 3 2 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 3 White rf 5 2 3 2
Olson 1b 4 2 1 0 García cf 4 0 1 1
Laureano dh 5 3 3 2 Gallo dh 3 1 1 1
Pinder rf 5 0 0 0 Ibáñez 1b 4 0 1 0
Lowrie 2b 4 2 1 1 Solak 2b 2 1 0 0
Murphy c 4 2 2 2 Calhoun lf 3 1 1 1
Andrus ss 5 1 3 2 Trevino c 4 0 0 0
Bolt cf 5 0 1 1 Culberson 3b 4 1 2 1
Oakland 432 000 004 13
Texas 000 040 110 6

E_Canha (1). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 5. 2B_Andrus (15), Olson (18), Murphy (14), Bolt (1), Calhoun (8), Culberson (8). 3B_Canha (4). HR_Chapman (9), Laureano (13), White (3), Gallo (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin W,5-7 5 7 4 3 1 4
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 1 1 1 0 1
Diekman 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Trivino H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Hearn L,2-2 2-3 2 4 4 3 2
de Geus 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2
Lyles 6 5 2 2 1 3
Evans 2-3 5 4 4 0 2
Patton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Irvin (Solak).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Scott Barry; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

T_3:20. A_19,185 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Vilsack and Rep. Spanberger tour the Featherstone Farm Seed in Amelia, VA