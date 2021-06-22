Oakland 13, Texas 6

|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|13
|15
|13
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Canha lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|White rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Laureano dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Gallo dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pinder rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Solak 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bolt cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Culberson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Oakland
|432
|000
|004
|—
|13
|Texas
|000
|040
|110
|—
|6
E_Canha (1). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 5. 2B_Andrus (15), Olson (18), Murphy (14), Bolt (1), Calhoun (8), Culberson (8). 3B_Canha (4). HR_Chapman (9), Laureano (13), White (3), Gallo (13).
|Oakland
|Irvin W,5-7
|5
|
|7
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Diekman
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Trivino H,5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Hearn L,2-2
|2
|4
|4
|3
|2
|de Geus
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Lyles
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Evans
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Patton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Irvin (Solak).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Scott Barry; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:20. A_19,185 (40,300).
