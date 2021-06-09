Oakland 4, Arizona 0

Arizona Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 2 0 Totals 28 4 6 4 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Canha cf-lf 4 2 2 2 Marte cf 3 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 3 1 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Bolt pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 2 0 1 1 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Moreland dh 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 4 0 0 0 Locastro lf 2 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 P.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Kemp lf-2b 2 1 0 0 Vargas 2b 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 2 1 0 0 Rojas ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Arizona 000 000 000 — 0 Oakland 030 000 10x — 4

E_Andrus (7). DP_Arizona 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Arizona 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Olson (15). 3B_Canha (3). SF_Olson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Peacock L,2-3 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 1 Mantiply 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Castellanos 3 1 0 0 2 3 Crichton 1 2 1 1 0 1 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 3

Oakland Manaea W,5-2 6 2 0 0 2 3 Petit H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:59. A_4,090 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.