Oakland 4, Arizona 0

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 12:43 am
Arizona Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 2 0 Totals 28 4 6 4
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Canha cf-lf 4 2 2 2
Marte cf 3 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 3 1
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Bolt pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 2 0 1 1
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Moreland dh 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 4 0 0 0
Locastro lf 2 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0
P.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Kemp lf-2b 2 1 0 0
Vargas 2b 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 2 1 0 0
Rojas ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Arizona 000 000 000 0
Oakland 030 000 10x 4

E_Andrus (7). DP_Arizona 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Arizona 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Olson (15). 3B_Canha (3). SF_Olson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Peacock L,2-3 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 1
Mantiply 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castellanos 3 1 0 0 2 3
Crichton 1 2 1 1 0 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 3
Oakland
Manaea W,5-2 6 2 0 0 2 3
Petit H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:59. A_4,090 (46,847).

