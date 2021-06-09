Oakland 4, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Oakland
|030
|000
|10x
|—
|4
E_Andrus (7). DP_Arizona 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Arizona 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Olson (15). 3B_Canha (3). SF_Olson (4).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peacock L,2-3
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castellanos
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Crichton
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea W,5-2
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Petit H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:59. A_4,090 (46,847).
