Oakland 4, Arizona 0

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 2 0 4 5 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Marte cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .365 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Locastro lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .196 a-P.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Vargas 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 b-Rojas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 6 4 5 9 Canha cf-lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .259 Lowrie 2b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .261 1-Bolt pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Olson 1b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .276 Moreland dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Brown rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .204 Kemp lf-2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .270 Andrus ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .209

Arizona 000 000 000_0 2 0 Oakland 030 000 10x_4 6 1

a-flied out for Locastro in the 7th. b-grounded out for Vargas in the 8th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.

E_Andrus (7). LOB_Arizona 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Olson (15). 3B_Canha (3). RBIs_Canha 2 (25), Lowrie (29), Olson (41). SF_Olson.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Vargas, Cabrera); Oakland 4 (Murphy, Moreland 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Moreland. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock, L, 2-3 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 1 48 5.24 Mantiply 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.70 Castellanos 3 1 0 0 2 3 53 0.00 Crichton 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 5.30 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.85

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 5-2 6 2 0 0 2 3 111 3.09 Petit, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.94 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.51 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.08

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:59. A_4,090 (46,847).

