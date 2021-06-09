Trending:
Sports News

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 12:41 am
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 2 0 4 5
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .264
Marte cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .365
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Locastro lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .196
a-P.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Vargas 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
b-Rojas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 6 4 5 9
Canha cf-lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .259
Lowrie 2b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .261
1-Bolt pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Olson 1b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .276
Moreland dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Brown rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .204
Kemp lf-2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .270
Andrus ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .209
Arizona 000 000 000_0 2 0
Oakland 030 000 10x_4 6 1

a-flied out for Locastro in the 7th. b-grounded out for Vargas in the 8th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.

E_Andrus (7). LOB_Arizona 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Olson (15). 3B_Canha (3). RBIs_Canha 2 (25), Lowrie (29), Olson (41). SF_Olson.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Vargas, Cabrera); Oakland 4 (Murphy, Moreland 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Moreland. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock, L, 2-3 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 1 48 5.24
Mantiply 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.70
Castellanos 3 1 0 0 2 3 53 0.00
Crichton 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 5.30
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.85
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 5-2 6 2 0 0 2 3 111 3.09
Petit, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.94
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.51
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.08

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:59. A_4,090 (46,847).

