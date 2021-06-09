Oakland 4, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|4
|5
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.365
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Locastro lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|a-P.Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Vargas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|b-Rojas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|5
|9
|
|Canha cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|1-Bolt pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.204
|Kemp lf-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Oakland
|030
|000
|10x_4
|6
|1
a-flied out for Locastro in the 7th. b-grounded out for Vargas in the 8th.
1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.
E_Andrus (7). LOB_Arizona 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Olson (15). 3B_Canha (3). RBIs_Canha 2 (25), Lowrie (29), Olson (41). SF_Olson.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Vargas, Cabrera); Oakland 4 (Murphy, Moreland 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Moreland. GIDP_Andrus.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock, L, 2-3
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|48
|5.24
|Mantiply
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.70
|Castellanos
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|53
|0.00
|Crichton
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.30
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.85
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 5-2
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|111
|3.09
|Petit, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.94
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.51
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:59. A_4,090 (46,847).
