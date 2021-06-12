Oakland 4, Kansas City 3

Kansas City Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 9 2 Totals 33 4 8 4 Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 Perez c 4 2 3 2 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Moreland dh 4 1 1 0 Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 2 3 1 Lopez ss 0 0 0 0 Brown rf 3 1 1 2 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 2 1 Dyson pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Garcia c 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Alberto ss-3b 4 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 000 210 — 3 Oakland 000 300 001 — 4

E_Merrifield (5), Andrus (8). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Andrus (10), Moreland (5), Chapman 2 (8). HR_Perez 2 (16), Brown (9). SB_Dyson (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Singer 6 5 3 3 1 7 Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow L,2-2 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1

Oakland Irvin 6 6 2 1 0 4 Petit H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0 Diekman BS,6-9 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Trivino W,3-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2

Irvin pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:00. A_6,964 (46,847).

