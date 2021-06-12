Oakland 4, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Lopez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dyson pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alberto ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|Oakland
|000
|300
|001
|—
|4
E_Merrifield (5), Andrus (8). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Andrus (10), Moreland (5), Chapman 2 (8). HR_Perez 2 (16), Brown (9). SB_Dyson (5).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Brentz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow L,2-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin
|6
|
|6
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Petit H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman BS,6-9
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Trivino W,3-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Irvin pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:00. A_6,964 (46,847).
