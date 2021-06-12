Trending:
Oakland 4, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 12:56 am
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 2 1 7
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261
C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Perez c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .285
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .289
Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .180
Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .160
Lopez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247
1-Dyson pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Alberto ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 2 9
Canha cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Moreland dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .238
Chapman 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .211
Brown rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .191
Andrus ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .213
Garcia c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Kansas City 000 000 210_3 9 1
Oakland 000 300 001_4 8 1

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Gutierrez in the 9th.

E_Merrifield (5), Andrus (8). LOB_Kansas City 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Andrus (10), Moreland (5), Chapman 2 (8). HR_Perez (15), off Irvin; Perez (16), off Diekman; Brown (9), off Singer. RBIs_Perez 2 (42), Chapman (25), Brown 2 (23), Andrus (9). SB_Dyson (5). CS_Dyson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Soler, Merrifield 2); Oakland 3 (Moreland, Garcia). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 10; Oakland 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Lowrie. LIDP_C.Santana. GIDP_Olson.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Alberto, C.Santana); Oakland 1 (Olson).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer 6 5 3 3 1 7 104 4.85
Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.82
Barlow, L, 2-2 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 25 1.95
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin 6 6 2 1 0 4 62 3.70
Petit, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.86
Diekman, BS, 6-9 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 22 3.33
Trivino, W, 3-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 20 2.40

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-1, Trivino 1-0. IBB_off Barlow (Brown).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:00. A_6,964 (46,847).

