Oakland 4, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|2
|1
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Perez c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Lopez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|1-Dyson pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Alberto ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|2
|9
|
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Moreland dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.191
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|210_3
|9
|1
|Oakland
|000
|300
|001_4
|8
|1
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Gutierrez in the 9th.
E_Merrifield (5), Andrus (8). LOB_Kansas City 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Andrus (10), Moreland (5), Chapman 2 (8). HR_Perez (15), off Irvin; Perez (16), off Diekman; Brown (9), off Singer. RBIs_Perez 2 (42), Chapman (25), Brown 2 (23), Andrus (9). SB_Dyson (5). CS_Dyson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Soler, Merrifield 2); Oakland 3 (Moreland, Garcia). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 10; Oakland 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Lowrie. LIDP_C.Santana. GIDP_Olson.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Alberto, C.Santana); Oakland 1 (Olson).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|104
|4.85
|Brentz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.82
|Barlow, L, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|1.95
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|6
|
|6
|2
|1
|0
|4
|62
|3.70
|Petit, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.86
|Diekman, BS, 6-9
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.33
|Trivino, W, 3-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.40
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-1, Trivino 1-0. IBB_off Barlow (Brown).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:00. A_6,964 (46,847).
