Sports News

Oakland 5, Texas 1

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 5:24 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 10 4 3 6
Canha lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .292
Chapman 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .225
Olson 1b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .302
Laureano dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .258
Pinder rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .222
Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .242
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Bolt cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Garcia c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .217
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 3 7
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Lowe 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .252
García cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
White lf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .212
Calhoun dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .254
Solak 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .226
Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .156
Trevino c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231
Oakland 300 100 100_5 10 0
Texas 010 000 000_1 7 0

LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 8. 2B_Laureano (10), Kemp (8). HR_Lowrie (6), off Allard. RBIs_Laureano (28), Pinder (11), Lowrie 2 (33), Solak (30). SB_Olson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Pinder 2, Laureano); Texas 3 (Trevino, White). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Texas 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Laureano, Solak. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, García.

DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson; Andrus, Lowrie, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 8-2 7 5 1 1 3 4 104 3.25
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 3.13
Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.04
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allard, L, 2-3 6 8 4 4 0 1 97 3.33
Sborz 1 2 1 1 1 2 29 4.97
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00
Benjamin 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 8.10

HBP_Bassitt (White). WP_Bassitt, Diekman, Allard, Sborz, Benjamin. PB_Garcia (4).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Libka; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:03. A_20,432 (40,300).

