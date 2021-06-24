Oakland 5, Texas 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|3
|6
|
|Canha lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.302
|Laureano dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Bolt cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Garcia c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|White lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Oakland
|300
|100
|100_5
|10
|0
|Texas
|010
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 8. 2B_Laureano (10), Kemp (8). HR_Lowrie (6), off Allard. RBIs_Laureano (28), Pinder (11), Lowrie 2 (33), Solak (30). SB_Olson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Pinder 2, Laureano); Texas 3 (Trevino, White). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Texas 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pinder, Laureano, Solak. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, García.
DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson; Andrus, Lowrie, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 8-2
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|104
|3.25
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.13
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.04
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard, L, 2-3
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|97
|3.33
|Sborz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|29
|4.97
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Benjamin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|8.10
HBP_Bassitt (White). WP_Bassitt, Diekman, Allard, Sborz, Benjamin. PB_Garcia (4).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Libka; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:03. A_20,432 (40,300).
