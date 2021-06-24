Oakland 5, Texas 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 10 4 3 6 Canha lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .292 Chapman 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .225 Olson 1b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .302 Laureano dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .258 Pinder rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .222 Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .242 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Bolt cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Garcia c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .217

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 3 7 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Lowe 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .252 García cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 White lf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .212 Calhoun dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .254 Solak 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .226 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .156 Trevino c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231

Oakland 300 100 100_5 10 0 Texas 010 000 000_1 7 0

LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 8. 2B_Laureano (10), Kemp (8). HR_Lowrie (6), off Allard. RBIs_Laureano (28), Pinder (11), Lowrie 2 (33), Solak (30). SB_Olson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Pinder 2, Laureano); Texas 3 (Trevino, White). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Texas 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Laureano, Solak. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, García.

DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson; Andrus, Lowrie, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 8-2 7 5 1 1 3 4 104 3.25 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 3.13 Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.04

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard, L, 2-3 6 8 4 4 0 1 97 3.33 Sborz 1 2 1 1 1 2 29 4.97 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00 Benjamin 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 8.10

HBP_Bassitt (White). WP_Bassitt, Diekman, Allard, Sborz, Benjamin. PB_Garcia (4).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Libka; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:03. A_20,432 (40,300).

