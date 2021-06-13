Trending:
Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

June 13, 2021 7:31 pm
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 3 8
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .255
C.Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .236
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .283
Perez c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .285
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237
Lopez ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .226
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 9 6 4 6
Canha cf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .254
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .221
Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .289
Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Pinder lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208
Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .218
Kemp 2b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .275
Kansas City 011 000 100_3 6 1
Oakland 121 011 00x_6 9 0

E_Gutierrez (4). LOB_Kansas City 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Perez (13), Andrus (11), Canha (11). HR_Benintendi (8), off Bassitt; C.Santana (11), off Petit; Chapman (7), off Bubic; Olson 2 (18), off Bubic. RBIs_Lopez (11), Benintendi (31), C.Santana (37), Chapman (29), Andrus (11), Canha 2 (27), Olson 2 (47).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield 2, Dozier, Soler); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Andrus, Lowrie). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Dozier, C.Santana, Benintendi, Murphy, Piscotty, Olson.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic, L, 1-2 4 2-3 7 5 5 3 5 95 4.01
Zimmer 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 29 2.22
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.42
E.Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.55
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 7-2 5 2-3 5 2 2 3 5 104 3.43
Petit, H, 11 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.00
Diekman, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.21
Trivino, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.32

Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 1-0, Petit 2-0. IBB_off Bassitt (Perez). HBP_Bassitt 2 (Soler,Gutierrez).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_7,060 (46,847).

