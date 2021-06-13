Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 3 8 Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .255 C.Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .236 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .283 Perez c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .285 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237 Lopez ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .226

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 9 6 4 6 Canha cf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .254 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .221 Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .289 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Pinder lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .218 Kemp 2b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .275

Kansas City 011 000 100_3 6 1 Oakland 121 011 00x_6 9 0

E_Gutierrez (4). LOB_Kansas City 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Perez (13), Andrus (11), Canha (11). HR_Benintendi (8), off Bassitt; C.Santana (11), off Petit; Chapman (7), off Bubic; Olson 2 (18), off Bubic. RBIs_Lopez (11), Benintendi (31), C.Santana (37), Chapman (29), Andrus (11), Canha 2 (27), Olson 2 (47).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield 2, Dozier, Soler); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Andrus, Lowrie). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Dozier, C.Santana, Benintendi, Murphy, Piscotty, Olson.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic, L, 1-2 4 2-3 7 5 5 3 5 95 4.01 Zimmer 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 29 2.22 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.42 E.Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.55

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 7-2 5 2-3 5 2 2 3 5 104 3.43 Petit, H, 11 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.00 Diekman, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.21 Trivino, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.32

Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 1-0, Petit 2-0. IBB_off Bassitt (Perez). HBP_Bassitt 2 (Soler,Gutierrez).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_7,060 (46,847).

