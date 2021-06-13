Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|4
|6
|
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.254
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Pinder lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Kemp 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.275
|Kansas City
|011
|000
|100_3
|6
|1
|Oakland
|121
|011
|00x_6
|9
|0
E_Gutierrez (4). LOB_Kansas City 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Perez (13), Andrus (11), Canha (11). HR_Benintendi (8), off Bassitt; C.Santana (11), off Petit; Chapman (7), off Bubic; Olson 2 (18), off Bubic. RBIs_Lopez (11), Benintendi (31), C.Santana (37), Chapman (29), Andrus (11), Canha 2 (27), Olson 2 (47).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield 2, Dozier, Soler); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Andrus, Lowrie). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Oakland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Dozier, C.Santana, Benintendi, Murphy, Piscotty, Olson.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 1-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|95
|4.01
|Zimmer
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|29
|2.22
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.42
|E.Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.55
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 7-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|104
|3.43
|Petit, H, 11
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.00
|Diekman, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.21
|Trivino, S, 10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.32
Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 1-0, Petit 2-0. IBB_off Bassitt (Perez). HBP_Bassitt 2 (Soler,Gutierrez).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:08. A_7,060 (46,847).
