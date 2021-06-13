On Air: This Just In!
Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 7:33 pm
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 32 6 9 6
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 Canha cf 4 0 2 2
C.Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 4 2 2 2
Perez c 3 1 2 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Pinder lf 3 1 1 0
Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1
Lopez ss 3 0 1 1 Kemp 2b 1 1 0 0
Kansas City 011 000 100 3
Oakland 121 011 00x 6

E_Gutierrez (4). LOB_Kansas City 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Perez (13), Andrus (11), Canha (11). HR_Benintendi (8), C.Santana (11), Chapman (7), Olson 2 (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic L,1-2 4 2-3 7 5 5 3 5
Zimmer 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1
E.Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Bassitt W,7-2 5 2-3 5 2 2 3 5
Petit H,11 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Diekman H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Bassitt 2 (Soler,Gutierrez).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_7,060 (46,847).

