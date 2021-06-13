Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kemp 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|011
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Oakland
|121
|011
|00x
|—
|6
E_Gutierrez (4). LOB_Kansas City 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Perez (13), Andrus (11), Canha (11). HR_Benintendi (8), C.Santana (11), Chapman (7), Olson 2 (18).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic L,1-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Zimmer
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E.Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt W,7-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Petit H,11
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Diekman H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino S,10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Bassitt 2 (Soler,Gutierrez).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:08. A_7,060 (46,847).
