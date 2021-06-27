On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 2:27 am
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 7 6 4 6
Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .226
Olson 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .296
Chapman 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .230
Pinder lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .217
Kemp 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .274
Garcia c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .233
Bolt cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .000
Irvin p 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 1 2 9
Slater lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .201
Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Yastrzemski rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .227
Posey c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .326
Ruf 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255
Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .272
Duggar cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .326
Dubón ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
c-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Long p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Tauchman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .168
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Wade Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Oakland 200 003 100_6 7 0
San Francisco 000 000 002_2 6 1

a-walked for Brebbia in the 6th. b-struck out for Littell in the 8th. c-struck out for Dubón in the 9th.

E_Dubón (5). LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Solano (10), Duggar (10). RBIs_Chapman 2 (41), Garcia 2 (6), Irvin (1), Andrus (17), Duggar (24). SB_Olson (3), Andrus (6). SF_Andrus. S_Irvin.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Olson, Irvin); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Crawford). RISP_Oakland 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Ruf. GIDP_Ruf, Solano.

DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Kemp, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, W, 6-7 8 3 0 0 2 8 100 3.64
Guerra 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 15 3.45
Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.93
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Long, L, 1-1 5 4 4 4 3 3 91 4.95
Brebbia 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.00
Sherfy 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 1.12
Littell 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.47
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.12

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Brebbia 2-2. HBP_Long (Pinder), Brebbia (Laureano), Irvin (Slater), Guerra (Yastrzemski).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:57. A_35,920 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair