Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 4 6 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .226 Olson 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .296 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .230 Pinder lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .217 Kemp 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .274 Garcia c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .233 Bolt cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .000 Irvin p 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 1 2 9 Slater lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .201 Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .227 Posey c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .326 Ruf 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Duggar cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .326 Dubón ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 c-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Long p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Tauchman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .168 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Wade Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Oakland 200 003 100_6 7 0 San Francisco 000 000 002_2 6 1

a-walked for Brebbia in the 6th. b-struck out for Littell in the 8th. c-struck out for Dubón in the 9th.

E_Dubón (5). LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Solano (10), Duggar (10). RBIs_Chapman 2 (41), Garcia 2 (6), Irvin (1), Andrus (17), Duggar (24). SB_Olson (3), Andrus (6). SF_Andrus. S_Irvin.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Olson, Irvin); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Crawford). RISP_Oakland 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Ruf. GIDP_Ruf, Solano.

DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Kemp, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, W, 6-7 8 3 0 0 2 8 100 3.64 Guerra 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 15 3.45 Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.93

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Long, L, 1-1 5 4 4 4 3 3 91 4.95 Brebbia 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.00 Sherfy 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 1.12 Littell 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.47 Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.12

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Brebbia 2-2. HBP_Long (Pinder), Brebbia (Laureano), Irvin (Slater), Guerra (Yastrzemski).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:57. A_35,920 (41,915).

