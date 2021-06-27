Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|4
|6
|
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.296
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Garcia c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|Bolt cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Irvin p
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Trivino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|1
|2
|9
|
|Slater lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Ruf 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.326
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|c-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Long p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Tauchman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.168
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Wade Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|200
|003
|100_6
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|1
a-walked for Brebbia in the 6th. b-struck out for Littell in the 8th. c-struck out for Dubón in the 9th.
E_Dubón (5). LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Solano (10), Duggar (10). RBIs_Chapman 2 (41), Garcia 2 (6), Irvin (1), Andrus (17), Duggar (24). SB_Olson (3), Andrus (6). SF_Andrus. S_Irvin.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Olson, Irvin); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Crawford). RISP_Oakland 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Ruf. GIDP_Ruf, Solano.
DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Kemp, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 6-7
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|100
|3.64
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|3.45
|Trivino
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.93
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Long, L, 1-1
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|91
|4.95
|Brebbia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.00
|Sherfy
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|1.12
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.47
|Álvarez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Brebbia 2-2. HBP_Long (Pinder), Brebbia (Laureano), Irvin (Slater), Guerra (Yastrzemski).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:57. A_35,920 (41,915).
