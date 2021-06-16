Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 34 8 10 7 Upton lf 5 1 1 0 Canha lf 5 0 0 2 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 1 Laureano cf 5 1 1 1 Stassi c 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 4 1 3 1 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 Moreland dh 1 0 0 0 Ward rf 3 0 1 1 Lowrie ph-dh 2 1 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 Gosselin 3b 3 0 2 1 Brown rf 2 0 0 0 Wong ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Pinder ph-rf 2 1 2 1 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 Fletcher 2b 3 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 3 2 1 1 Garcia c 4 0 1 0

Los Angeles 310 000 000 — 4 Oakland 000 116 00x — 8

E_Ward (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Upton (8). HR_Ohtani (19), Laureano (12). SB_Ohtani (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Canning 5 3 2 2 2 2 Watson L,2-3 BS,0-3 0 5 6 6 1 0 Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Suarez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3

Oakland Irvin 5 2-3 9 4 4 2 2 Smith W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1

Watson pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Canning (Chapman). WP_Cishek.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:56. A_6,228 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.