Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

June 16, 2021 12:53 am
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 34 8 10 7
Upton lf 5 1 1 0 Canha lf 5 0 0 2
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 1 Laureano cf 5 1 1 1
Stassi c 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 4 1 3 1
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 Moreland dh 1 0 0 0
Ward rf 3 0 1 1 Lowrie ph-dh 2 1 1 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1
Gosselin 3b 3 0 2 1 Brown rf 2 0 0 0
Wong ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Pinder ph-rf 2 1 2 1
Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 0 0
Fletcher 2b 3 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 3 2 1 1
Garcia c 4 0 1 0
Los Angeles 310 000 000 4
Oakland 000 116 00x 8

E_Ward (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Upton (8). HR_Ohtani (19), Laureano (12). SB_Ohtani (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning 5 3 2 2 2 2
Watson L,2-3 BS,0-3 0 5 6 6 1 0
Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Suarez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Oakland
Irvin 5 2-3 9 4 4 2 2
Smith W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1

Watson pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Canning (Chapman). WP_Cishek.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:56. A_6,228 (46,847).

