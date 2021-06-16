Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|0
|2
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lowrie ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder ph-rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|310
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Oakland
|000
|116
|00x
|—
|8
E_Ward (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Upton (8). HR_Ohtani (19), Laureano (12). SB_Ohtani (10).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Canning
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Watson L,2-3 BS,0-3
|0
|
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suarez
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Smith W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Watson pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Canning (Chapman). WP_Cishek.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:56. A_6,228 (46,847).
