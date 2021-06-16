Trending:
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 12:51 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 4 2 7
Upton lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .271
Stassi c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .319
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Ward rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .240
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Gosselin 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .310
c-Wong ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Fletcher 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 10 7 3 6
Canha lf 5 0 0 2 0 0 .251
Laureano cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .255
Olson 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .297
Moreland dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .243
a-Lowrie ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 1 .247
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .224
Brown rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .187
b-Pinder ph-rf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .261
Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .221
Kemp 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .275
Garcia c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Los Angeles 310 000 000_4 9 0
Oakland 000 116 00x_8 10 0

a-singled for Moreland in the 6th. b-singled for Brown in the 6th. c-flied out for Gosselin in the 8th.

E_Ward (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Upton (8). HR_Ohtani (19), off Irvin; Laureano (12), off Canning. RBIs_Stassi (12), Ward (20), Gosselin (10), Ohtani (47), Laureano (23), Canha 2 (30), Chapman (31), Pinder (10), Kemp (13), Olson (49). SB_Ohtani (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Lagares, Ward, Upton); Oakland 2 (Brown, Lowrie). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Oakland 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, J.Iglesias, Laureano. GIDP_Upton.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning 5 3 2 2 2 2 69 5.07
Watson, L, 2-3, BS, 0-3 0 5 6 6 1 0 15 6.00
Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.13
Suarez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 41 2.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin 5 2-3 9 4 4 2 2 81 3.89
Smith, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.03
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.40
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 3-2, Suarez 2-1, Smith 2-0. IBB_off Watson (Andrus). HBP_Canning (Chapman). WP_Cishek.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:56. A_6,228 (46,847).

