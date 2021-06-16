Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|7
|
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|c-Wong ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|3
|6
|
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Moreland dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|a-Lowrie ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|b-Pinder ph-rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Kemp 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Los Angeles
|310
|000
|000_4
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|116
|00x_8
|10
|0
a-singled for Moreland in the 6th. b-singled for Brown in the 6th. c-flied out for Gosselin in the 8th.
E_Ward (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Upton (8). HR_Ohtani (19), off Irvin; Laureano (12), off Canning. RBIs_Stassi (12), Ward (20), Gosselin (10), Ohtani (47), Laureano (23), Canha 2 (30), Chapman (31), Pinder (10), Kemp (13), Olson (49). SB_Ohtani (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Lagares, Ward, Upton); Oakland 2 (Brown, Lowrie). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Oakland 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ohtani, J.Iglesias, Laureano. GIDP_Upton.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|69
|5.07
|Watson, L, 2-3, BS, 0-3
|0
|
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|15
|6.00
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.13
|Suarez
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|2.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|2
|2
|81
|3.89
|Smith, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.03
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.40
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 3-2, Suarez 2-1, Smith 2-0. IBB_off Watson (Andrus). HBP_Canning (Chapman). WP_Cishek.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Joe West; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:56. A_6,228 (46,847).
