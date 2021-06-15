Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|5
|14
|5
|3
|9
|
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.232
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Wong 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|b-Gosselin ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Lagares cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|6
|9
|
|Canha cf-rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Kemp lf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.248
|Piscotty rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Moreland dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.244
|Murphy c
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|1-Bolt pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|400_5
|14
|1
|Oakland
|025
|010
|00x_8
|9
|0
a-doubled for Brown in the 5th. b-flied out for Wong in the 8th.
1-ran for Pinder in the 7th.
E_Ward (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Oakland 10. 2B_Fletcher (9), Walsh (16), Kemp (7), Chapman (10), Pinder (8). HR_Lagares (1), off Manaea; Murphy (7), off Bundy. RBIs_Lagares 2 (15), Walsh 2 (45), Fletcher (20), Murphy 2 (34), Kemp (12), Olson (48), Moreland 2 (20), Andrus (12), Pinder (9). SF_Olson.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Walsh 2, Stassi, Ohtani, Upton 2); Oakland 4 (Kemp, Olson, Moreland). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 11; Oakland 2 for 10.
GIDP_Canha.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Wong, Fletcher, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 1-7
|2
|1-3
|5
|7
|7
|2
|3
|59
|6.98
|Hoyt
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|40
|1.69
|Claudio
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.21
|J.Guerra
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|47
|4.94
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 6-2
|5
|2-3
|9
|1
|1
|1
|5
|104
|2.99
|Smith
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|22
|5.40
|Romo, H, 5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.66
|Diekman, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.10
|Trivino, S, 11-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Hoyt 1-1, Claudio 1-1, Smith 1-0, Romo 2-1. HBP_Bundy (Canha), Hoyt (Murphy), Smith (Stassi), J.Guerra 2 (Murphy,Pinder).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Joe West.
T_3:23. A_4,102 (46,847).
