Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 1:21 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 5 14 5 3 9
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .232
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Stassi c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .323
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Wong 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172
b-Gosselin ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 4 0 0 0 .280
Walsh 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .291
Ward rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .237
Lagares cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .231
Fletcher 2b 5 0 4 1 0 0 .272
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 8 9 8 6 9
Canha cf-rf-lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .252
Kemp lf-2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .272
Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .290
Lowrie 2b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .248
Piscotty rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .221
Moreland dh 5 2 2 2 0 2 .244
Murphy c 2 2 2 2 0 0 .217
Brown rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .191
a-Pinder ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .244
1-Bolt pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .219
Los Angeles 010 000 400_5 14 1
Oakland 025 010 00x_8 9 0

a-doubled for Brown in the 5th. b-flied out for Wong in the 8th.

1-ran for Pinder in the 7th.

E_Ward (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Oakland 10. 2B_Fletcher (9), Walsh (16), Kemp (7), Chapman (10), Pinder (8). HR_Lagares (1), off Manaea; Murphy (7), off Bundy. RBIs_Lagares 2 (15), Walsh 2 (45), Fletcher (20), Murphy 2 (34), Kemp (12), Olson (48), Moreland 2 (20), Andrus (12), Pinder (9). SF_Olson.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Walsh 2, Stassi, Ohtani, Upton 2); Oakland 4 (Kemp, Olson, Moreland). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 11; Oakland 2 for 10.

GIDP_Canha.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Wong, Fletcher, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 1-7 2 1-3 5 7 7 2 3 59 6.98
Hoyt 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 40 1.69
Claudio 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 4.21
J.Guerra 3 1 0 0 1 3 47 4.94
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 6-2 5 2-3 9 1 1 1 5 104 2.99
Smith 1 3 4 4 1 1 22 5.40
Romo, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 5.66
Diekman, H, 7 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.10
Trivino, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Hoyt 1-1, Claudio 1-1, Smith 1-0, Romo 2-1. HBP_Bundy (Canha), Hoyt (Murphy), Smith (Stassi), J.Guerra 2 (Murphy,Pinder).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Joe West.

T_3:23. A_4,102 (46,847).

