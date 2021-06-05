On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Oakland 9, Colorado 5

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 12:44 am
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 12 9 6 3
Canha cf-lf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .256
Kemp lf-2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .278
Olson 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .277
Brown rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .195
Lowrie 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .245
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Murphy c 5 1 3 3 0 0 .222
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .207
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Bolt ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Montas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pinder ss 0 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 12 5 2 3
Tapia lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .278
Daza cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .331
Blackmon rf 3 0 1 2 2 0 .263
Fuentes 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Hampson 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Rodgers ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .205
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Díaz c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .136
Gray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
González p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Trejo ss 2 1 1 1 0 0 .225
Oakland 114 001 110_9 12 1
Colorado 002 100 200_5 12 0

a-grounded out for Montas in the 6th. b-grounded out for Kinley in the 8th. c-grounded out for Petit in the 9th.

E_Andrus (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Olson (14), Canha (9), Lowrie (15), Murphy (12), Kemp (5), Fuentes (11), Tapia 2 (9). 3B_Daza (1). HR_Murphy (6), off Gray; Canha (11), off Gray; Trejo (1), off Smith. RBIs_Olson (38), Murphy 3 (30), Canha 2 (21), Lowrie (28), Chapman (22), Kemp (11), Daza (13), Blackmon 2 (31), Díaz (6), Trejo (3). SF_Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Lowrie 2, Kemp, Andrus); Colorado 2 (Cron 2). RISP_Oakland 6 for 14; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Kemp, Brown, Moreland, Fuentes, Blackmon. GIDP_Moreland, Fuentes.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson); Colorado 1 (Cron, Rodgers, González).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, W, 6-5 5 6 3 3 1 2 69 4.52
Smith 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 28 3.78
Petit, H, 7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 21 2.93
Diekman 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 3.33
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 4-6 2 1-3 4 5 5 2 0 48 4.29
González 4 1-3 7 3 3 1 1 71 4.84
Stephenson 1-3 0 1 1 3 1 20 4.95
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.18
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 13.22

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, González 2-2, Stephenson 1-0, Kinley 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:43. A_26,790 (50,445).

