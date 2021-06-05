Oakland 9, Colorado 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 12 9 6 3 Canha cf-lf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .256 Kemp lf-2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .278 Olson 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .277 Brown rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .195 Lowrie 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .245 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Murphy c 5 1 3 3 0 0 .222 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .207 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bolt ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Montas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pinder ss 0 1 0 0 1 0 .222

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 12 5 2 3 Tapia lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .278 Daza cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .331 Blackmon rf 3 0 1 2 2 0 .263 Fuentes 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Hampson 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Rodgers ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .205 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Díaz c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .136 Gray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 González p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Trejo ss 2 1 1 1 0 0 .225

Oakland 114 001 110_9 12 1 Colorado 002 100 200_5 12 0

a-grounded out for Montas in the 6th. b-grounded out for Kinley in the 8th. c-grounded out for Petit in the 9th.

E_Andrus (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Olson (14), Canha (9), Lowrie (15), Murphy (12), Kemp (5), Fuentes (11), Tapia 2 (9). 3B_Daza (1). HR_Murphy (6), off Gray; Canha (11), off Gray; Trejo (1), off Smith. RBIs_Olson (38), Murphy 3 (30), Canha 2 (21), Lowrie (28), Chapman (22), Kemp (11), Daza (13), Blackmon 2 (31), Díaz (6), Trejo (3). SF_Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Lowrie 2, Kemp, Andrus); Colorado 2 (Cron 2). RISP_Oakland 6 for 14; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Kemp, Brown, Moreland, Fuentes, Blackmon. GIDP_Moreland, Fuentes.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson); Colorado 1 (Cron, Rodgers, González).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 6-5 5 6 3 3 1 2 69 4.52 Smith 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 28 3.78 Petit, H, 7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 21 2.93 Diekman 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 3.33

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 4-6 2 1-3 4 5 5 2 0 48 4.29 González 4 1-3 7 3 3 1 1 71 4.84 Stephenson 1-3 0 1 1 3 1 20 4.95 Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.18 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 13.22

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, González 2-2, Stephenson 1-0, Kinley 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:43. A_26,790 (50,445).

