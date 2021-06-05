Oakland 9, Colorado 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|6
|3
|
|Canha cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.256
|Kemp lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Murphy c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.222
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bolt ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Montas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pinder ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|2
|3
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Daza cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.331
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.263
|Fuentes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Hampson 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Rodgers ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.136
|Gray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Trejo ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Oakland
|114
|001
|110_9
|12
|1
|Colorado
|002
|100
|200_5
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Montas in the 6th. b-grounded out for Kinley in the 8th. c-grounded out for Petit in the 9th.
E_Andrus (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Olson (14), Canha (9), Lowrie (15), Murphy (12), Kemp (5), Fuentes (11), Tapia 2 (9). 3B_Daza (1). HR_Murphy (6), off Gray; Canha (11), off Gray; Trejo (1), off Smith. RBIs_Olson (38), Murphy 3 (30), Canha 2 (21), Lowrie (28), Chapman (22), Kemp (11), Daza (13), Blackmon 2 (31), Díaz (6), Trejo (3). SF_Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Lowrie 2, Kemp, Andrus); Colorado 2 (Cron 2). RISP_Oakland 6 for 14; Colorado 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Kemp, Brown, Moreland, Fuentes, Blackmon. GIDP_Moreland, Fuentes.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson); Colorado 1 (Cron, Rodgers, González).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 6-5
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|69
|4.52
|Smith
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|3.78
|Petit, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.93
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.33
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 4-6
|2
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|48
|4.29
|González
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|71
|4.84
|Stephenson
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|20
|4.95
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.18
|Almonte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|13.22
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, González 2-2, Stephenson 1-0, Kinley 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:43. A_26,790 (50,445).
