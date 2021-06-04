Oakland faces Colorado following Manaea’s solid performance

Oakland Athletics (33-25, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-34, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (5-5, 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +118, Athletics -137; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Sean Manaea. Manaea pitched nine innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Seattle.

The Rockies are 19-12 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with an average of .275.

The Athletics have gone 16-8 away from home. Oakland has hit 73 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with 14, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hampson is second on the Rockies with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .435.

Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

Athletics: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Ryan McMahon: (groin).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

