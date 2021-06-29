Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland takes on Texas after Irvin’s strong showing

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (30-48, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-33, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -182, Rangers +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Cole Irvin. Irvin went eight innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Athletics are 15-15 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 99 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads them with 20, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Rangers are 10-18 in division games. Texas has slugged .378 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .550.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-1. Chris Bassitt secured his eighth victory and Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Kolby Allard took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 20 home runs and is batting .296.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 29 extra base hits and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mark Canha: (hip).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training