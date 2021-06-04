Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Old Dominion beats Jacksonville 4-3 in Columbia Regional

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kenny Levari and Kyle Battle each had two RBIs on Friday night and No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion beat Jacksonville 4-3 in a Columbia Regional opener.

The Monarchs (43-14) will face regional host and second-seeded South Carolina on Saturday. The No. 4 regional seed Dolphins (16-33) will face No. 3 seed Virginia Saturday in a loser-out game.

Battle scored on Levari’s two-run home run in the first inning and added a two-run double in the second that capped the scoring in the game.

Jacksonville had three runs on four hits in the first inning and forced a pitching change after Jesus Pacheco’s leadoff single in the second. Jacob Gomez (6-1) came on in relief and gave up one hit over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Noah Dean got his ninth save of the season.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Tyler Santana (5-8) gave up five hits in eight innings in the complete game loss for Jacksonville. He gave up one hit after the second inning.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters