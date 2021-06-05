Orioles’ ace Means departs in first with shoulder fatigue

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means left Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians after two outs because of left shoulder fatigue.

The left-hander allowed solo home runs to César Hernández and Harold Ramírez, then Eddie Rosario’s two-out single. Manager Brandon Hyde then came to the mound along with head athletic trainer Brian Ebel, and Means exited the game.

Adam Plutko replaced Means, who threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.

Means entered 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA that rose to 2.28. He had gone at least five innings in all but one of 11 starts this season. His ERA at the start of the day ranked second in the American League, while his .173 opponents’ batting average was third in the league.

