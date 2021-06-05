On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles’ ace Means departs in first with shoulder fatigue

By PATRICK STEVENS
June 5, 2021 5:01 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means left Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians after two outs because of left shoulder fatigue.

The left-hander allowed solo home runs to César Hernández and Harold Ramírez, then Eddie Rosario’s two-out single. Manager Brandon Hyde then came to the mound along with head athletic trainer Brian Ebel, and Means exited the game.

Adam Plutko replaced Means, who threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.

Means entered 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA that rose to 2.28. He had gone at least five innings in all but one of 11 starts this season. His ERA at the start of the day ranked second in the American League, while his .173 opponents’ batting average was third in the league.

        Insight by MITRE: Experts explore the concept and logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine credential in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters