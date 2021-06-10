Trending:
Orioles option OF Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 9:52 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles announced the move Thursday night, during an off day before the start of a series at Tampa Bay.

McKenna has gone 8 for 41 at the plate this year in his debut season at the major league level. He’s appeared in 33 games.

Outfielder Austin Hays, who went on the injured list late last month with a left hamstring strain, was recently sent on a rehab assignment with Norfolk.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

