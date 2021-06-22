Orioles take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Astros

Houston Astros (44-28, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-49, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (7-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-8, 5.95 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +168, Astros -196; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 12-24 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has slugged .396 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Astros are 18-15 in road games. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .276 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the club with an average of .350.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-2. Jake Odorizzi notched his second victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Keegan Akin took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 14 home runs and is slugging .483.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 16 home runs and is slugging .512.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .209 batting average, 6.86 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Astros: 9-1, .309 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Kyle Tucker: (health protocols), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

