Orioles take 5-game skid into matchup with Indians

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 3:10 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (22-43, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (35-28, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-7, 7.41 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -164, Orioles +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Indians are 17-13 on their home turf. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .291, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .353.

The Orioles are 11-22 in road games. Baltimore has hit 69 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with 12, averaging one every 19.6 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-3. Nick Sandlin earned his first victory and Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Cleveland. Dean Kremer registered his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 31 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 12 home runs and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.91 ERA

Orioles: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Orioles: John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

