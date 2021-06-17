Osaka to skip Wimbledon but compete at Tokyo Olympics

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 2:50 pm
LONDON (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan, withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

