Padres’ Blake Snell through 6 no-hit innings vs Mets

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres left-hander Blake Snell has thrown six no-hit innings against the New York Mets.

The only batter to reach against the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Friday night was Billy McKinney, who walked with two outs in the fifth inning. Snell has eight strikeouts on 80 pitches.

Snell hasn’t thrown a pitch in the seventh inning yet this season, and his highest pitch count was 97 pitches on May 18.

New York star Francisco Lindor hit a deep fly to center that was caught at the wall in the fourth inning.

San Diego leads 1-0 behind Manny Machado’s home run in the first inning off Joey Lucchesi.

There have been six no-hitters in the majors already this season. Seven no-hitters would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter of the season and the first in San Diego franchise history on April 9. The Padres have never thrown a no-hitter at home.

He was followed by Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox against Cleveland on April 14, Baltimore’s John Means against Seattle on May 5, Cincinnati’s Wade Miley against Cleveland on May 7, Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull against Seattle on May 18 and Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees against Texas on May 19.

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major league Baseball.

