Padres take 3-game slide into matchup with Cubs

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 3:08 am
2 min read
      

San Diego Padres (34-22, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (31-23, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (3-4, 3.81 ERA, .93 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Cubs are 20-10 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 69 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Javier Baez leads them with 13, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Padres are 16-12 on the road. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .319, good for fourth in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the lineup with a mark of .360.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-3. Kyle Hendricks secured his sixth victory and Willson Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Ryan Weathers registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .598.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 16 home runs and is batting .293.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .235 batting average, 1.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

