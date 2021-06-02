On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Paralympic champion swimmer wins prestigious Spanish prize

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 7:23 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Paralympic champion swimmer Teresa Perales has won Spain’s annual Princess of Asturias award for sports.

The judges said on announcing the prize Wednesday that the Spanish athlete had become “an example for millions of disabled people of how to overcome difficulties and an icon of international paralympics.”

Perales, 45, lost the use of her legs due to neuropathy when she was 19 and switched from karate to swimming. She has won numerous medals at the Paralympic Games over the past two decades. She is also a motivational speaker and physiotherapist.

The 50,000-euro ($60,900) award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out each year by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Other categories include art, social sciences and scientific research.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Former winners include American Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn and Formula One racing driver Michael Schumacher.

The awards are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. An awards ceremony typically takes place in October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre