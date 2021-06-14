On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Peacock will stream Phillies-Giants series next weekend

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 2:21 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The upcoming weekend series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants will be streamed nationally on Peacock, the streaming service and and Major League Baseball announced Monday.

Coverage of the three-game series from San Francisco begins Friday at 9 p.m. EDT and on Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EDT with pregame shows. Both teams have their games broadcast on NBC Sports regional networks.

Giants voice Jon Miller will be the play-by-play announcer with Giants analyst Mike Krukow and Phillies analysts John Kruk and Jimmy Rollins also being part of the broadcast.

The weekend series is part of MLB’s commitment to present games on different platforms. MLB has had 12 games streamed on YouTube since the start of last season.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

San Francisco has the NL’s best record while Philadelphia was on a four-game winning streak heading into Monday’s game with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies took two of the three games during a series in Philadelphia in April.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 WHF Foundation Golf Tournament 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Harry S. Truman conducts a live-fire exercise with RAM-116 missile and the close-in weapons system