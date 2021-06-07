On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Sports News

Pessina replaces injured Sensi in Italy squad for Euro 2020

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 1:27 pm
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina was called up Monday as a late replacement for the injured Stefano Sensi in the Italy squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Sensi aggravated a muscular injury in training last week. The Inter midfielder has struggled with injuries all season.

The Italian soccer federation announced that the 24-year-old Pessina would replace Sensi after getting the green light from UEFA’s medical commission.

It added that “Sensi will stay with the group to continue receiving treatment, but he’ll then return home.”

Pessina, who has played five times for Italy, had been included in the provisional 28-man squad for Euro 2020 but was cut from the final list of 26.

He scored his first two goals for Italy in the recent 7-0 thrashing of San Marino.

The delayed Euro 2020 finals kick off in Rome on Friday with Italy playing Turkey in the opening match.

Italy also plays Switzerland and Wales in Group A.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

