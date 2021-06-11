PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship Scores

|Friday
|At University Ridge Golf Course
|Madison, Wis.
|Purse: $2.4 million
|Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
|First Round
Miguel Angel Jiménez 31-34_65
Jerry Kelly 34-33_67
Jim Furyk 34-34_68
Fred Couples 33-35_68
Retief Goosen 34-34_68
Ken Tanigawa 33-35_68
Colin Montgomerie 33-35_68
Wes Short, Jr. 32-36_68
Ken Duke 33-36_69
Rod Pampling 33-36_69
Robert Karlsson 34-35_69
Brandt Jobe 36-33_69
Scott Dunlap 36-33_69
Esteban Toledo 34-35_69
Steve Stricker 35-35_70
Bernhard Langer 34-36_70
David Toms 38-32_70
Glen Day 32-38_70
Kenny Perry 35-35_70
Joe Durant 34-36_70
Steve Flesch 35-35_70
Dicky Pride 36-34_70
Shane Bertsch 35-35_70
Stephen Leaney 35-35_70
Larry Mize 34-36_70
Jay Haas 34-36_70
Mark Brooks 34-37_71
Willie Wood 35-36_71
Scott Parel 35-36_71
Marco Dawson 37-34_71
John Senden 35-36_71
Paul Broadhurst 35-36_71
Tom Gillis 34-37_71
Kirk Triplett 36-36_72
Ernie Els 34-38_72
Mike Weir 37-35_72
Paul Goydos 36-36_72
Vijay Singh 38-34_72
Tom Byrum 36-36_72
Woody Austin 36-36_72
Rocco Mediate 36-36_72
Fred Funk 37-35_72
Billy Andrade 38-34_72
Stephen Ames 32-40_72
David McKenzie 35-37_72
Skip Kendall 36-36_72
Chris DiMarco 35-38_73
Tim Petrovic 37-36_73
Lee Janzen 36-37_73
Gene Sauers 37-36_73
Tommy Tolles 38-35_73
David Frost 35-38_73
Scott Verplank 37-36_73
Carlos Franco 35-38_73
Scott McCarron 36-38_74
Cameron Beckman 37-37_74
Doug Barron 38-36_74
Jeff Sluman 38-36_74
Kent Jones 36-38_74
Tom Lehman 36-38_74
John Huston 37-37_74
Tim Herron 36-38_74
Jerry Smith 34-40_74
Joey Sindelar 36-38_74
Mike Small 35-39_74
Duffy Waldorf 36-39_75
Alex Cejka 38-37_75
Michael Allen 37-38_75
Billy Mayfair 38-38_76
Olin Browne 37-39_76
Frank Lickliter II 39-37_76
Fran Quinn 37-39_76
Mario Tiziani 40-36_76
Corey Pavin 37-40_77
Jeff Maggert 34-43_77
Brett Quigley 39-38_77
Shaun Micheel 38-40_78
Gary Hallberg 39-40_79
Andy North 40-39_79
John Smoltz 40-40_80
