PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through June 13

Points Money 1. Patrick Cantlay 1,902 $5,310,167 2. Bryson DeChambeau 1,724 $5,843,216 3. Jordan Spieth 1,696 $4,891,601 4. Justin Thomas 1,661 $5,782,582 5. Viktor Hovland 1,630 $4,642,914 6. Jason Kokrak 1,511 $4,636,183 7. Xander Schauffele 1,494 $4,635,744 8. Collin Morikawa 1,409 $4,382,592 9. Sam Burns 1,407 $3,693,717 10. Stewart Cink 1,401 $3,339,019 11. Cameron Smith 1,386 $4,280,120 12. Hideki Matsuyama 1,301 $3,896,878 13. Dustin Johnson 1,270 $4,012,308 14. Tony Finau 1,239 $3,607,064 15. Abraham Ancer 1,236 $3,329,396 16. Billy Horschel 1,234 $3,802,410 17. Patrick Reed 1,232 $3,682,330 18. Brooks Koepka 1,230 $3,879,715 19. Jon Rahm 1,223 $3,861,433 20. Harris English 1,179 $3,368,643 21. Scottie Scheffler 1,168 $3,626,293 22. Max Homa 1,165 $3,257,280 23. Daniel Berger 1,149 $3,190,193 24. Joaquin Niemann 1,148 $2,925,628 25. Corey Conners 1,134 $3,432,629 26. Rory McIlroy 1,129 $3,375,962 27. Louis Oosthuizen 1,108 $3,608,779 28. Charley Hoffman 1,096 $2,845,464 29. Sungjae Im 1,032 $2,976,956 30. Carlos Ortiz 1,016 $2,559,921 31. Matt Jones 996 $2,328,730 32. Si Woo Kim 995 $2,698,780 33. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 935 $2,543,055 34. Marc Leishman 889 $2,465,810 35. Keegan Bradley 877 $2,201,612 36. Sergio Garcia 858 $2,290,837 37. Cameron Tringale 857 $2,021,077 38. Brian Harman 847 $2,594,363 39. Kevin Na 845 $2,149,489 40. Emiliano Grillo 833 $1,864,678 41. Lee Westwood 823 $3,178,625 42. Hudson Swafford 789 $1,396,572 43. Ryan Palmer 777 $2,165,762 44. Chris Kirk 765 $1,920,728 45. Webb Simpson 731 $2,093,615 46. Phil Mickelson 727 $2,504,508 47. Aaron Wise 725 $1,932,398 48. Matt Fitzpatrick 702 $2,107,308 49. Talor Gooch 701 $2,130,345 50. Martin Laird 701 $1,731,413 51. Patton Kizzire 699 $1,825,520 52. Tyrrell Hatton 688 $1,882,279 53. Russell Henley 687 $1,871,933 54. Branden Grace 686 $1,481,357 55. Paul Casey 669 $2,210,160 56. Kevin Streelman 647 $1,632,762 57. Maverick McNealy 646 $1,616,772 58. Matthew Wolff 646 $2,161,354 59. Robert Streb 640 $1,475,204 60. Shane Lowry 613 $2,050,152 61. Wyndham Clark 609 $1,198,800 62. Sebastian Munoz 602 $1,635,291 63. Peter Malnati 591 $1,374,276 64. Charl Schwartzel 583 $1,480,622 65. Harold Varner III 571 $1,391,113 66. Doc Redman 571 $1,336,292 67. Brian Gay 568 $887,306 68. Harry Higgs 567 $1,555,050 69. Adam Long 567 $1,386,961 70. Jhonattan Vegas 546 $1,291,175 71. Joel Dahmen 540 $1,160,449 72. Brendan Steele 532 $1,331,626 73. Lucas Glover 526 $1,360,421 74. Bubba Watson 523 $1,462,029 75. Doug Ghim 515 $1,093,763 76. Kevin Kisner 515 $1,226,201 77. Lanto Griffin 515 $1,403,035 78. Cameron Davis 514 $1,189,615 79. Tyler McCumber 504 $934,567 80. J.T. Poston 489 $1,193,918 81. Ian Poulter 489 $1,218,087 82. Mackenzie Hughes 488 $1,027,972 83. Tom Hoge 488 $1,218,220 84. Matt Wallace 487 $1,324,178 85. Denny McCarthy 485 $1,074,073 86. Henrik Norlander 484 $1,169,277 87. Matthew NeSmith 473 $1,079,262 88. Russell Knox 462 $1,052,911 89. Brandon Hagy 455 $1,105,215 90. Brendon Todd 454 $1,155,679 91. James Hahn 451 $1,048,185 92. Kyle Stanley 448 $997,338 93. Alex Noren 444 $1,091,259 94. C.T. Pan 440 $1,186,763 95. Zach Johnson 434 $1,128,026 96. Matt Kuchar 431 $1,307,903 97. Andrew Putnam 429 $1,037,150 98. Troy Merritt 418 $1,073,394 99. Richy Werenski 418 $1,089,619 100. Keith Mitchell 416 $1,080,518 101. Sepp Straka 416 $858,423 102. Brandt Snedeker 408 $1,038,765 103. Nate Lashley 405 $853,111 104. Camilo Villegas 374 $858,295 105. Adam Hadwin 373 $907,845 106. Scott Stallings 369 $884,270 107. Jason Day 368 $982,509 108. Luke List 365 $845,657 109. Gary Woodland 362 $992,700 110. Pat Perez 360 $770,114 111. Chesson Hadley 360 $778,040 112. Rickie Fowler 353 $984,226 113. Michael Thompson 351 $817,379 114. Austin Cook 347 $829,241 115. Anirban Lahiri 347 $688,326 116. Chase Seiffert 346 $761,093 117. Justin Rose 342 $1,048,957 118. Rory Sabbatini 337 $819,916 119. Tommy Fleetwood 337 $999,657 120. Adam Scott 332 $845,135 121. Charles Howell III 330 $867,548 122. Sam Ryder 329 $736,003 123. Erik Van Rooyen 328 $839,378 124. Brian Stuard 325 $758,325 125. Dylan Frittelli 321 $1,030,674 126. Bo Hoag 314 $683,737 127. Scott Piercy 312 $692,616 128. Vincent Whaley 307 $550,767 129. Adam Schenk 293 $534,782 130. Brice Garnett 293 $544,385 131. Ryan Armour 291 $621,981 132. Chez Reavie 291 $711,657 133. Francesco Molinari 287 $779,181 134. Vaughn Taylor 280 $605,361 135. Cameron Percy 280 $537,802 136. Michael Gligic 275 $507,916 137. Kramer Hickok 270 $504,100 138. Nick Taylor 269 $646,729 139. Hank Lebioda 268 $513,760 140. Joseph Bramlett 264 $600,566 141. Patrick Rodgers 259 $592,401 142. Rafael Campos 257 $514,253 143. Cameron Champ 252 $675,614 144. Danny Willett 252 $542,621 145. Bo Van Pelt 245 $587,589 146. John Huh 244 $534,007 147. Andrew Landry 243 $556,750 148. Satoshi Kodaira 241 $592,775 149. Steve Stricker 240 $617,681 150. Bronson Burgoon 237 $536,081

