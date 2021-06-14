PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 3:01 pm
2 min read
      

Through June 13

Points Money
1. Patrick Cantlay 1,902 $5,310,167
2. Bryson DeChambeau 1,724 $5,843,216
3. Jordan Spieth 1,696 $4,891,601
4. Justin Thomas 1,661 $5,782,582
5. Viktor Hovland 1,630 $4,642,914
6. Jason Kokrak 1,511 $4,636,183
7. Xander Schauffele 1,494 $4,635,744
8. Collin Morikawa 1,409 $4,382,592
9. Sam Burns 1,407 $3,693,717
10. Stewart Cink 1,401 $3,339,019
11. Cameron Smith 1,386 $4,280,120
12. Hideki Matsuyama 1,301 $3,896,878
13. Dustin Johnson 1,270 $4,012,308
14. Tony Finau 1,239 $3,607,064
15. Abraham Ancer 1,236 $3,329,396
16. Billy Horschel 1,234 $3,802,410
17. Patrick Reed 1,232 $3,682,330
18. Brooks Koepka 1,230 $3,879,715
19. Jon Rahm 1,223 $3,861,433
20. Harris English 1,179 $3,368,643
21. Scottie Scheffler 1,168 $3,626,293
22. Max Homa 1,165 $3,257,280
23. Daniel Berger 1,149 $3,190,193
24. Joaquin Niemann 1,148 $2,925,628
25. Corey Conners 1,134 $3,432,629
26. Rory McIlroy 1,129 $3,375,962
27. Louis Oosthuizen 1,108 $3,608,779
28. Charley Hoffman 1,096 $2,845,464
29. Sungjae Im 1,032 $2,976,956
30. Carlos Ortiz 1,016 $2,559,921
31. Matt Jones 996 $2,328,730
32. Si Woo Kim 995 $2,698,780
33. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 935 $2,543,055
34. Marc Leishman 889 $2,465,810
35. Keegan Bradley 877 $2,201,612
36. Sergio Garcia 858 $2,290,837
37. Cameron Tringale 857 $2,021,077
38. Brian Harman 847 $2,594,363
39. Kevin Na 845 $2,149,489
40. Emiliano Grillo 833 $1,864,678
41. Lee Westwood 823 $3,178,625
42. Hudson Swafford 789 $1,396,572
43. Ryan Palmer 777 $2,165,762
44. Chris Kirk 765 $1,920,728
45. Webb Simpson 731 $2,093,615
46. Phil Mickelson 727 $2,504,508
47. Aaron Wise 725 $1,932,398
48. Matt Fitzpatrick 702 $2,107,308
49. Talor Gooch 701 $2,130,345
50. Martin Laird 701 $1,731,413
51. Patton Kizzire 699 $1,825,520
52. Tyrrell Hatton 688 $1,882,279
53. Russell Henley 687 $1,871,933
54. Branden Grace 686 $1,481,357
55. Paul Casey 669 $2,210,160
56. Kevin Streelman 647 $1,632,762
57. Maverick McNealy 646 $1,616,772
58. Matthew Wolff 646 $2,161,354
59. Robert Streb 640 $1,475,204
60. Shane Lowry 613 $2,050,152
61. Wyndham Clark 609 $1,198,800
62. Sebastian Munoz 602 $1,635,291
63. Peter Malnati 591 $1,374,276
64. Charl Schwartzel 583 $1,480,622
65. Harold Varner III 571 $1,391,113
66. Doc Redman 571 $1,336,292
67. Brian Gay 568 $887,306
68. Harry Higgs 567 $1,555,050
69. Adam Long 567 $1,386,961
70. Jhonattan Vegas 546 $1,291,175
71. Joel Dahmen 540 $1,160,449
72. Brendan Steele 532 $1,331,626
73. Lucas Glover 526 $1,360,421
74. Bubba Watson 523 $1,462,029
75. Doug Ghim 515 $1,093,763
76. Kevin Kisner 515 $1,226,201
77. Lanto Griffin 515 $1,403,035
78. Cameron Davis 514 $1,189,615
79. Tyler McCumber 504 $934,567
80. J.T. Poston 489 $1,193,918
81. Ian Poulter 489 $1,218,087
82. Mackenzie Hughes 488 $1,027,972
83. Tom Hoge 488 $1,218,220
84. Matt Wallace 487 $1,324,178
85. Denny McCarthy 485 $1,074,073
86. Henrik Norlander 484 $1,169,277
87. Matthew NeSmith 473 $1,079,262
88. Russell Knox 462 $1,052,911
89. Brandon Hagy 455 $1,105,215
90. Brendon Todd 454 $1,155,679
91. James Hahn 451 $1,048,185
92. Kyle Stanley 448 $997,338
93. Alex Noren 444 $1,091,259
94. C.T. Pan 440 $1,186,763
95. Zach Johnson 434 $1,128,026
96. Matt Kuchar 431 $1,307,903
97. Andrew Putnam 429 $1,037,150
98. Troy Merritt 418 $1,073,394
99. Richy Werenski 418 $1,089,619
100. Keith Mitchell 416 $1,080,518
101. Sepp Straka 416 $858,423
102. Brandt Snedeker 408 $1,038,765
103. Nate Lashley 405 $853,111
104. Camilo Villegas 374 $858,295
105. Adam Hadwin 373 $907,845
106. Scott Stallings 369 $884,270
107. Jason Day 368 $982,509
108. Luke List 365 $845,657
109. Gary Woodland 362 $992,700
110. Pat Perez 360 $770,114
111. Chesson Hadley 360 $778,040
112. Rickie Fowler 353 $984,226
113. Michael Thompson 351 $817,379
114. Austin Cook 347 $829,241
115. Anirban Lahiri 347 $688,326
116. Chase Seiffert 346 $761,093
117. Justin Rose 342 $1,048,957
118. Rory Sabbatini 337 $819,916
119. Tommy Fleetwood 337 $999,657
120. Adam Scott 332 $845,135
121. Charles Howell III 330 $867,548
122. Sam Ryder 329 $736,003
123. Erik Van Rooyen 328 $839,378
124. Brian Stuard 325 $758,325
125. Dylan Frittelli 321 $1,030,674
126. Bo Hoag 314 $683,737
127. Scott Piercy 312 $692,616
128. Vincent Whaley 307 $550,767
129. Adam Schenk 293 $534,782
130. Brice Garnett 293 $544,385
131. Ryan Armour 291 $621,981
132. Chez Reavie 291 $711,657
133. Francesco Molinari 287 $779,181
134. Vaughn Taylor 280 $605,361
135. Cameron Percy 280 $537,802
136. Michael Gligic 275 $507,916
137. Kramer Hickok 270 $504,100
138. Nick Taylor 269 $646,729
139. Hank Lebioda 268 $513,760
140. Joseph Bramlett 264 $600,566
141. Patrick Rodgers 259 $592,401
142. Rafael Campos 257 $514,253
143. Cameron Champ 252 $675,614
144. Danny Willett 252 $542,621
145. Bo Van Pelt 245 $587,589
146. John Huh 244 $534,007
147. Andrew Landry 243 $556,750
148. Satoshi Kodaira 241 $592,775
149. Steve Stricker 240 $617,681
150. Bronson Burgoon 237 $536,081

