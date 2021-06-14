PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through June 13
|
|
|Points
|Money
|1.
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,902
|$5,310,167
|2.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1,724
|$5,843,216
|3.
|Jordan Spieth
|1,696
|$4,891,601
|4.
|Justin Thomas
|1,661
|$5,782,582
|5.
|Viktor Hovland
|1,630
|$4,642,914
|6.
|Jason Kokrak
|1,511
|$4,636,183
|7.
|Xander Schauffele
|1,494
|$4,635,744
|8.
|Collin Morikawa
|1,409
|$4,382,592
|9.
|Sam Burns
|1,407
|$3,693,717
|10.
|Stewart Cink
|1,401
|$3,339,019
|11.
|Cameron Smith
|1,386
|$4,280,120
|12.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,301
|$3,896,878
|13.
|Dustin Johnson
|1,270
|$4,012,308
|14.
|Tony Finau
|1,239
|$3,607,064
|15.
|Abraham Ancer
|1,236
|$3,329,396
|16.
|Billy Horschel
|1,234
|$3,802,410
|17.
|Patrick Reed
|1,232
|$3,682,330
|18.
|Brooks Koepka
|1,230
|$3,879,715
|19.
|Jon Rahm
|1,223
|$3,861,433
|20.
|Harris English
|1,179
|$3,368,643
|21.
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,168
|$3,626,293
|22.
|Max Homa
|1,165
|$3,257,280
|23.
|Daniel Berger
|1,149
|$3,190,193
|24.
|Joaquin Niemann
|1,148
|$2,925,628
|25.
|Corey Conners
|1,134
|$3,432,629
|26.
|Rory McIlroy
|1,129
|$3,375,962
|27.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|1,108
|$3,608,779
|28.
|Charley Hoffman
|1,096
|$2,845,464
|29.
|Sungjae Im
|1,032
|$2,976,956
|30.
|Carlos Ortiz
|1,016
|$2,559,921
|31.
|Matt Jones
|996
|$2,328,730
|32.
|Si Woo Kim
|995
|$2,698,780
|33.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|935
|$2,543,055
|34.
|Marc Leishman
|889
|$2,465,810
|35.
|Keegan Bradley
|877
|$2,201,612
|36.
|Sergio Garcia
|858
|$2,290,837
|37.
|Cameron Tringale
|857
|$2,021,077
|38.
|Brian Harman
|847
|$2,594,363
|39.
|Kevin Na
|845
|$2,149,489
|40.
|Emiliano Grillo
|833
|$1,864,678
|41.
|Lee Westwood
|823
|$3,178,625
|42.
|Hudson Swafford
|789
|$1,396,572
|43.
|Ryan Palmer
|777
|$2,165,762
|44.
|Chris Kirk
|765
|$1,920,728
|45.
|Webb Simpson
|731
|$2,093,615
|46.
|Phil Mickelson
|727
|$2,504,508
|47.
|Aaron Wise
|725
|$1,932,398
|48.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|702
|$2,107,308
|49.
|Talor Gooch
|701
|$2,130,345
|50.
|Martin Laird
|701
|$1,731,413
|51.
|Patton Kizzire
|699
|$1,825,520
|52.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|688
|$1,882,279
|53.
|Russell Henley
|687
|$1,871,933
|54.
|Branden Grace
|686
|$1,481,357
|55.
|Paul Casey
|669
|$2,210,160
|56.
|Kevin Streelman
|647
|$1,632,762
|57.
|Maverick McNealy
|646
|$1,616,772
|58.
|Matthew Wolff
|646
|$2,161,354
|59.
|Robert Streb
|640
|$1,475,204
|60.
|Shane Lowry
|613
|$2,050,152
|61.
|Wyndham Clark
|609
|$1,198,800
|62.
|Sebastian Munoz
|602
|$1,635,291
|63.
|Peter Malnati
|591
|$1,374,276
|64.
|Charl Schwartzel
|583
|$1,480,622
|65.
|Harold Varner III
|571
|$1,391,113
|66.
|Doc Redman
|571
|$1,336,292
|67.
|Brian Gay
|568
|$887,306
|68.
|Harry Higgs
|567
|$1,555,050
|69.
|Adam Long
|567
|$1,386,961
|70.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|546
|$1,291,175
|71.
|Joel Dahmen
|540
|$1,160,449
|72.
|Brendan Steele
|532
|$1,331,626
|73.
|Lucas Glover
|526
|$1,360,421
|74.
|Bubba Watson
|523
|$1,462,029
|75.
|Doug Ghim
|515
|$1,093,763
|76.
|Kevin Kisner
|515
|$1,226,201
|77.
|Lanto Griffin
|515
|$1,403,035
|78.
|Cameron Davis
|514
|$1,189,615
|79.
|Tyler McCumber
|504
|$934,567
|80.
|J.T. Poston
|489
|$1,193,918
|81.
|Ian Poulter
|489
|$1,218,087
|82.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|488
|$1,027,972
|83.
|Tom Hoge
|488
|$1,218,220
|84.
|Matt Wallace
|487
|$1,324,178
|85.
|Denny McCarthy
|485
|$1,074,073
|86.
|Henrik Norlander
|484
|$1,169,277
|87.
|Matthew NeSmith
|473
|$1,079,262
|88.
|Russell Knox
|462
|$1,052,911
|89.
|Brandon Hagy
|455
|$1,105,215
|90.
|Brendon Todd
|454
|$1,155,679
|91.
|James Hahn
|451
|$1,048,185
|92.
|Kyle Stanley
|448
|$997,338
|93.
|Alex Noren
|444
|$1,091,259
|94.
|C.T. Pan
|440
|$1,186,763
|95.
|Zach Johnson
|434
|$1,128,026
|96.
|Matt Kuchar
|431
|$1,307,903
|97.
|Andrew Putnam
|429
|$1,037,150
|98.
|Troy Merritt
|418
|$1,073,394
|99.
|Richy Werenski
|418
|$1,089,619
|100.
|Keith Mitchell
|416
|$1,080,518
|101.
|Sepp Straka
|416
|$858,423
|102.
|Brandt Snedeker
|408
|$1,038,765
|103.
|Nate Lashley
|405
|$853,111
|104.
|Camilo Villegas
|374
|$858,295
|105.
|Adam Hadwin
|373
|$907,845
|106.
|Scott Stallings
|369
|$884,270
|107.
|Jason Day
|368
|$982,509
|108.
|Luke List
|365
|$845,657
|109.
|Gary Woodland
|362
|$992,700
|110.
|Pat Perez
|360
|$770,114
|111.
|Chesson Hadley
|360
|$778,040
|112.
|Rickie Fowler
|353
|$984,226
|113.
|Michael Thompson
|351
|$817,379
|114.
|Austin Cook
|347
|$829,241
|115.
|Anirban Lahiri
|347
|$688,326
|116.
|Chase Seiffert
|346
|$761,093
|117.
|Justin Rose
|342
|$1,048,957
|118.
|Rory Sabbatini
|337
|$819,916
|119.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|337
|$999,657
|120.
|Adam Scott
|332
|$845,135
|121.
|Charles Howell III
|330
|$867,548
|122.
|Sam Ryder
|329
|$736,003
|123.
|Erik Van Rooyen
|328
|$839,378
|124.
|Brian Stuard
|325
|$758,325
|125.
|Dylan Frittelli
|321
|$1,030,674
|126.
|Bo Hoag
|314
|$683,737
|127.
|Scott Piercy
|312
|$692,616
|128.
|Vincent Whaley
|307
|$550,767
|129.
|Adam Schenk
|293
|$534,782
|130.
|Brice Garnett
|293
|$544,385
|131.
|Ryan Armour
|291
|$621,981
|132.
|Chez Reavie
|291
|$711,657
|133.
|Francesco Molinari
|287
|$779,181
|134.
|Vaughn Taylor
|280
|$605,361
|135.
|Cameron Percy
|280
|$537,802
|136.
|Michael Gligic
|275
|$507,916
|137.
|Kramer Hickok
|270
|$504,100
|138.
|Nick Taylor
|269
|$646,729
|139.
|Hank Lebioda
|268
|$513,760
|140.
|Joseph Bramlett
|264
|$600,566
|141.
|Patrick Rodgers
|259
|$592,401
|142.
|Rafael Campos
|257
|$514,253
|143.
|Cameron Champ
|252
|$675,614
|144.
|Danny Willett
|252
|$542,621
|145.
|Bo Van Pelt
|245
|$587,589
|146.
|John Huh
|244
|$534,007
|147.
|Andrew Landry
|243
|$556,750
|148.
|Satoshi Kodaira
|241
|$592,775
|149.
|Steve Stricker
|240
|$617,681
|150.
|Bronson Burgoon
|237
|$536,081
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments