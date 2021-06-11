PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Par Scores

Friday At Congaree Golf Club Ridgeland, S.C. Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71 Purse: $7.3 Million Second Round

Chesson Hadley 65-66_131 -11

Dustin Johnson 65-68_133 -9

Tain Lee 67-68_135 -7

Harris English 67-69_136 -6

Chez Reavie 67-69_136 -6

Erik van Rooyen 65-71_136 -6

Pat Perez 70-66_136 -6

Seamus Power 70-66_136 -6

Wilco Nienaber 68-68_136 -6

Garrick Higgo 68-69_137 -5

Rob Oppenheim 69-68_137 -5

Doc Redman 65-72_137 -5

Patrick Rodgers 67-70_137 -5

Henrik Norlander 70-68_138 -4

Hudson Swafford 68-70_138 -4

Jhonattan Vegas 66-72_138 -4

Tyrrell Hatton 71-68_139 -3

Austin Cook 70-69_139 -3

Vaughn Taylor 67-72_139 -3

Nick Taylor 67-73_140 -2

Ian Poulter 68-72_140 -2

Luke Donald 71-69_140 -2

Byeong Hun An 67-73_140 -2

Davis Thompson 71-69_140 -2

Bo Van Pelt 69-71_140 -2

Danny Lee 67-73_140 -2

Kevin Chappell 68-72_140 -2

Ryan Armour 71-69_140 -2

Sam Ryder 67-74_141 -1

Matt Fitzpatrick 71-70_141 -1

Satoshi Kodaira 69-72_141 -1

Scott Piercy 71-70_141 -1

Scott Harrington 70-71_141 -1

Wes Roach 64-77_141 -1

Broc Everett 69-72_141 -1

Rhein Gibson 70-71_141 -1

Chase Seiffert 70-71_141 -1

Bill Haas 71-70_141 -1

Jonathan Byrd 68-73_141 -1

C.T. Pan 69-72_141 -1

Matthew NeSmith 72-69_141 -1

David Lipsky 71-70_141 -1

Michael Gellerman 71-70_141 -1

Mark Hubbard 71-71_142 E

Anirban Lahiri 69-73_142 E

Roger Sloan 67-75_142 E

Ben Taylor 72-70_142 E

Hank Lebioda 68-74_142 E

Beau Hossler 71-71_142 E

Brandt Snedeker 72-70_142 E

Tyler Duncan 70-72_142 E

Russell Knox 71-71_142 E

Adam Schenk 73-70_143 +1

Andrew Putnam 71-72_143 +1

Robby Shelton 72-71_143 +1

Richard S. Johnson 67-76_143 +1

Rafael Campos 73-70_143 +1

Peter Uihlein 73-70_143 +1

Chris Baker 68-75_143 +1

Robert Garrigus 69-74_143 +1

Tommy Fleetwood 68-75_143 +1

Sungjae Im 75-68_143 +1

J.B. Holmes 69-74_143 +1

Josh Teater 68-75_143 +1

Will Gordon 68-75_143 +1

Aaron Baddeley 70-73_143 +1

Joseph Bramlett 71-72_143 +1

Bryson Nimmer 68-75_143 +1

The following players failed to make the cut.

Alex Noren 71-73_144 +2

Shawn Stefani 70-74_144 +2

Sebastian Cappelen 71-73_144 +2

Charlie Beljan 73-71_144 +2

D.J. Trahan 73-71_144 +2

Kevin Kisner 72-72_144 +2

Kevin Tway 73-71_144 +2

James Hahn 70-74_144 +2

Zack Sucher 71-73_144 +2

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-77_144 +2

Jim Knous 69-75_144 +2

Camilo Villegas 73-72_145 +3

Luke List 72-73_145 +3

Padraig Harrington 73-72_145 +3

Tyler McCumber 71-74_145 +3

Xinjun Zhang 75-70_145 +3

Jason Dufner 73-72_145 +3

D.A. Points 73-72_145 +3

Brooks Koepka 72-73_145 +3

Keith Mitchell 71-74_145 +3

Brice Garnett 73-72_145 +3

Kramer Hickok 73-72_145 +3

Sean O’Hair 73-72_145 +3

Brian Gay 72-74_146 +4

J.J. Henry 72-74_146 +4

Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-72_146 +4

Michael Gligic 73-73_146 +4

Jonas Blixt 72-74_146 +4

Ricky Barnes 72-74_146 +4

Patton Kizzire 74-72_146 +4

Martin Laird 73-73_146 +4

Grayson Murray 70-76_146 +4

David Hearn 73-73_146 +4

Tom Lewis 70-77_147 +5

John Huh 75-72_147 +5

Harold Varner III 72-75_147 +5

Derek Ernst 75-72_147 +5

Brian Stuard 73-74_147 +5

Ryan Blaum 72-75_147 +5

Martin Trainer 72-75_147 +5

Cody Blick 73-74_147 +5

Sepp Straka 74-74_148 +6

Vincent Whaley 73-75_148 +6

Brendon de Jonge 75-73_148 +6

Mark Anderson 71-77_148 +6

Scott Brown 69-79_148 +6

J.T. Poston 72-76_148 +6

William McGirt 73-75_148 +6

Richy Werenski 75-73_148 +6

Harrison Frazar 76-72_148 +6

Scott Stallings 72-76_148 +6

Johnson Wagner 74-74_148 +6

Andres Romero 77-71_148 +6

Lucas Glover 76-73_149 +7

Ben Martin 73-76_149 +7

David Lingmerth 76-73_149 +7

Roberto Castro 71-78_149 +7

John Pak 79-71_150 +8

Matt Every 74-76_150 +8

Bronson Burgoon 74-76_150 +8

Lucas Bjerregaard 72-78_150 +8

Rory Sabbatini 74-77_151 +9

J.J. Spaun 74-77_151 +9

Nick Watney 75-76_151 +9

Ryan Brehm 79-72_151 +9

Omar Uresti 74-77_151 +9

Brant Peaper 78-73_151 +9

Fabián Gómez 74-78_152 +10

Cole Hammer 75-77_152 +10

Dominic Bozzelli 80-72_152 +10

John Rollins 76-77_153 +11

Michael Kim 80-74_154 +12

Kris Ventura 76-79_155 +13

Kevin Stadler 75-81_156 +14

Greg Chalmers 74-82_156 +14

Ted Potter, Jr. 77-80_157 +15

Ted Purdy 77-80_157 +15

Nelson Ledesma 77-80_157 +15

Kelly Mitchum 78-80_158 +16

Smylie Kaufman 78-85_163 +21

