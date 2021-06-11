PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Congaree Golf Club
|Ridgeland, S.C.
|Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71
|Purse: $7.3 Million
|Second Round
Chesson Hadley 65-66_131 -11
Dustin Johnson 65-68_133 -9
Tain Lee 67-68_135 -7
Harris English 67-69_136 -6
Chez Reavie 67-69_136 -6
Erik van Rooyen 65-71_136 -6
Pat Perez 70-66_136 -6
Seamus Power 70-66_136 -6
Wilco Nienaber 68-68_136 -6
Garrick Higgo 68-69_137 -5
Rob Oppenheim 69-68_137 -5
Doc Redman 65-72_137 -5
Patrick Rodgers 67-70_137 -5
Henrik Norlander 70-68_138 -4
Hudson Swafford 68-70_138 -4
Jhonattan Vegas 66-72_138 -4
Tyrrell Hatton 71-68_139 -3
Austin Cook 70-69_139 -3
Vaughn Taylor 67-72_139 -3
Nick Taylor 67-73_140 -2
Ian Poulter 68-72_140 -2
Luke Donald 71-69_140 -2
Byeong Hun An 67-73_140 -2
Davis Thompson 71-69_140 -2
Bo Van Pelt 69-71_140 -2
Danny Lee 67-73_140 -2
Kevin Chappell 68-72_140 -2
Ryan Armour 71-69_140 -2
Sam Ryder 67-74_141 -1
Matt Fitzpatrick 71-70_141 -1
Satoshi Kodaira 69-72_141 -1
Scott Piercy 71-70_141 -1
Scott Harrington 70-71_141 -1
Wes Roach 64-77_141 -1
Broc Everett 69-72_141 -1
Rhein Gibson 70-71_141 -1
Chase Seiffert 70-71_141 -1
Bill Haas 71-70_141 -1
Jonathan Byrd 68-73_141 -1
C.T. Pan 69-72_141 -1
Matthew NeSmith 72-69_141 -1
David Lipsky 71-70_141 -1
Michael Gellerman 71-70_141 -1
Mark Hubbard 71-71_142 E
Anirban Lahiri 69-73_142 E
Roger Sloan 67-75_142 E
Ben Taylor 72-70_142 E
Hank Lebioda 68-74_142 E
Beau Hossler 71-71_142 E
Brandt Snedeker 72-70_142 E
Tyler Duncan 70-72_142 E
Russell Knox 71-71_142 E
Adam Schenk 73-70_143 +1
Andrew Putnam 71-72_143 +1
Robby Shelton 72-71_143 +1
Richard S. Johnson 67-76_143 +1
Rafael Campos 73-70_143 +1
Peter Uihlein 73-70_143 +1
Chris Baker 68-75_143 +1
Robert Garrigus 69-74_143 +1
Tommy Fleetwood 68-75_143 +1
Sungjae Im 75-68_143 +1
J.B. Holmes 69-74_143 +1
Josh Teater 68-75_143 +1
Will Gordon 68-75_143 +1
Aaron Baddeley 70-73_143 +1
Joseph Bramlett 71-72_143 +1
Bryson Nimmer 68-75_143 +1
The following players failed to make the cut.
Alex Noren 71-73_144 +2
Shawn Stefani 70-74_144 +2
Sebastian Cappelen 71-73_144 +2
Charlie Beljan 73-71_144 +2
D.J. Trahan 73-71_144 +2
Kevin Kisner 72-72_144 +2
Kevin Tway 73-71_144 +2
James Hahn 70-74_144 +2
Zack Sucher 71-73_144 +2
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-77_144 +2
Jim Knous 69-75_144 +2
Camilo Villegas 73-72_145 +3
Luke List 72-73_145 +3
Padraig Harrington 73-72_145 +3
Tyler McCumber 71-74_145 +3
Xinjun Zhang 75-70_145 +3
Jason Dufner 73-72_145 +3
D.A. Points 73-72_145 +3
Brooks Koepka 72-73_145 +3
Keith Mitchell 71-74_145 +3
Brice Garnett 73-72_145 +3
Kramer Hickok 73-72_145 +3
Sean O’Hair 73-72_145 +3
Brian Gay 72-74_146 +4
J.J. Henry 72-74_146 +4
Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-72_146 +4
Michael Gligic 73-73_146 +4
Jonas Blixt 72-74_146 +4
Ricky Barnes 72-74_146 +4
Patton Kizzire 74-72_146 +4
Martin Laird 73-73_146 +4
Grayson Murray 70-76_146 +4
David Hearn 73-73_146 +4
Tom Lewis 70-77_147 +5
John Huh 75-72_147 +5
Harold Varner III 72-75_147 +5
Derek Ernst 75-72_147 +5
Brian Stuard 73-74_147 +5
Ryan Blaum 72-75_147 +5
Martin Trainer 72-75_147 +5
Cody Blick 73-74_147 +5
Sepp Straka 74-74_148 +6
Vincent Whaley 73-75_148 +6
Brendon de Jonge 75-73_148 +6
Mark Anderson 71-77_148 +6
Scott Brown 69-79_148 +6
J.T. Poston 72-76_148 +6
William McGirt 73-75_148 +6
Richy Werenski 75-73_148 +6
Harrison Frazar 76-72_148 +6
Scott Stallings 72-76_148 +6
Johnson Wagner 74-74_148 +6
Andres Romero 77-71_148 +6
Lucas Glover 76-73_149 +7
Ben Martin 73-76_149 +7
David Lingmerth 76-73_149 +7
Roberto Castro 71-78_149 +7
John Pak 79-71_150 +8
Matt Every 74-76_150 +8
Bronson Burgoon 74-76_150 +8
Lucas Bjerregaard 72-78_150 +8
Rory Sabbatini 74-77_151 +9
J.J. Spaun 74-77_151 +9
Nick Watney 75-76_151 +9
Ryan Brehm 79-72_151 +9
Omar Uresti 74-77_151 +9
Brant Peaper 78-73_151 +9
Fabián Gómez 74-78_152 +10
Cole Hammer 75-77_152 +10
Dominic Bozzelli 80-72_152 +10
John Rollins 76-77_153 +11
Michael Kim 80-74_154 +12
Kris Ventura 76-79_155 +13
Kevin Stadler 75-81_156 +14
Greg Chalmers 74-82_156 +14
Ted Potter, Jr. 77-80_157 +15
Ted Purdy 77-80_157 +15
Nelson Ledesma 77-80_157 +15
Kelly Mitchum 78-80_158 +16
Smylie Kaufman 78-85_163 +21
