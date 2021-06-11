On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Scores

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 8:50 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Congaree Golf Club
Ridgeland, S.C.
Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71
Purse: $7.3 Million
Second Round

Chesson Hadley 65-66_131

Dustin Johnson 65-68_133

Tain Lee 67-68_135

Harris English 67-69_136

Chez Reavie 67-69_136

Erik van Rooyen 65-71_136

Pat Perez 70-66_136

Seamus Power 70-66_136

Wilco Nienaber 68-68_136

Garrick Higgo 68-69_137

Rob Oppenheim 69-68_137

Doc Redman 65-72_137

Patrick Rodgers 67-70_137

Henrik Norlander 70-68_138

Hudson Swafford 68-70_138

Jhonattan Vegas 66-72_138

Tyrrell Hatton 71-68_139

Austin Cook 70-69_139

Vaughn Taylor 67-72_139

Nick Taylor 67-73_140

Ian Poulter 68-72_140

Luke Donald 71-69_140

Byeong Hun An 67-73_140

Davis Thompson 71-69_140

Bo Van Pelt 69-71_140

Danny Lee 67-73_140

Kevin Chappell 68-72_140

Ryan Armour 71-69_140

Sam Ryder 67-74_141

Matt Fitzpatrick 71-70_141

Satoshi Kodaira 69-72_141

Scott Piercy 71-70_141

Scott Harrington 70-71_141

Wes Roach 64-77_141

Broc Everett 69-72_141

Rhein Gibson 70-71_141

Chase Seiffert 70-71_141

Bill Haas 71-70_141

Jonathan Byrd 68-73_141

C.T. Pan 69-72_141

Matthew NeSmith 72-69_141

David Lipsky 71-70_141

Michael Gellerman 71-70_141

Mark Hubbard 71-71_142

Anirban Lahiri 69-73_142

Roger Sloan 67-75_142

Ben Taylor 72-70_142

Hank Lebioda 68-74_142

Beau Hossler 71-71_142

Brandt Snedeker 72-70_142

Tyler Duncan 70-72_142

Russell Knox 71-71_142

Adam Schenk 73-70_143

Andrew Putnam 71-72_143

Robby Shelton 72-71_143

Richard S. Johnson 67-76_143

Rafael Campos 73-70_143

Peter Uihlein 73-70_143

Chris Baker 68-75_143

Robert Garrigus 69-74_143

Tommy Fleetwood 68-75_143

Sungjae Im 75-68_143

J.B. Holmes 69-74_143

Josh Teater 68-75_143

Will Gordon 68-75_143

Aaron Baddeley 70-73_143

Joseph Bramlett 71-72_143

Bryson Nimmer 68-75_143

The following players failed to make the cut.

Alex Noren 71-73_144

Shawn Stefani 70-74_144

Sebastian Cappelen 71-73_144

Charlie Beljan 73-71_144

D.J. Trahan 73-71_144

Kevin Kisner 72-72_144

Kevin Tway 73-71_144

James Hahn 70-74_144

Zack Sucher 71-73_144

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-77_144

Jim Knous 69-75_144

Camilo Villegas 73-72_145

Luke List 72-73_145

Padraig Harrington 73-72_145

Tyler McCumber 71-74_145

Xinjun Zhang 75-70_145

Jason Dufner 73-72_145

D.A. Points 73-72_145

Brooks Koepka 72-73_145

Keith Mitchell 71-74_145

Brice Garnett 73-72_145

Kramer Hickok 73-72_145

Sean O’Hair 73-72_145

Brian Gay 72-74_146

J.J. Henry 72-74_146

Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-72_146

Michael Gligic 73-73_146

Jonas Blixt 72-74_146

Ricky Barnes 72-74_146

Patton Kizzire 74-72_146

Martin Laird 73-73_146

Grayson Murray 70-76_146

David Hearn 73-73_146

Tom Lewis 70-77_147

John Huh 75-72_147

Harold Varner III 72-75_147

Derek Ernst 75-72_147

Brian Stuard 73-74_147

Ryan Blaum 72-75_147

Martin Trainer 72-75_147

Cody Blick 73-74_147

Sepp Straka 74-74_148

Vincent Whaley 73-75_148

Brendon de Jonge 75-73_148

Mark Anderson 71-77_148

Scott Brown 69-79_148

J.T. Poston 72-76_148

William McGirt 73-75_148

Richy Werenski 75-73_148

Harrison Frazar 76-72_148

Scott Stallings 72-76_148

Johnson Wagner 74-74_148

Andres Romero 77-71_148

Lucas Glover 76-73_149

Ben Martin 73-76_149

David Lingmerth 76-73_149

Roberto Castro 71-78_149

John Pak 79-71_150

Matt Every 74-76_150

Bronson Burgoon 74-76_150

Lucas Bjerregaard 72-78_150

Rory Sabbatini 74-77_151

J.J. Spaun 74-77_151

Nick Watney 75-76_151

Ryan Brehm 79-72_151

Omar Uresti 74-77_151

Brant Peaper 78-73_151

Fabián Gómez 74-78_152

Cole Hammer 75-77_152

Dominic Bozzelli 80-72_152

John Rollins 76-77_153

Michael Kim 80-74_154

Kris Ventura 76-79_155

Kevin Stadler 75-81_156

Greg Chalmers 74-82_156

Ted Potter, Jr. 77-80_157

Ted Purdy 77-80_157

Nelson Ledesma 77-80_157

Kelly Mitchum 78-80_158

Smylie Kaufman 78-85_163

