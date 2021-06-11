PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Congaree Golf Club
|Ridgeland, S.C.
|Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71
|Purse: $7.3 Million
|Second Round
Chesson Hadley 65-66_131
Dustin Johnson 65-68_133
Tain Lee 67-68_135
Harris English 67-69_136
Chez Reavie 67-69_136
Erik van Rooyen 65-71_136
Pat Perez 70-66_136
Seamus Power 70-66_136
Wilco Nienaber 68-68_136
Garrick Higgo 68-69_137
Rob Oppenheim 69-68_137
Doc Redman 65-72_137
Patrick Rodgers 67-70_137
Henrik Norlander 70-68_138
Hudson Swafford 68-70_138
Jhonattan Vegas 66-72_138
Tyrrell Hatton 71-68_139
Austin Cook 70-69_139
Vaughn Taylor 67-72_139
Nick Taylor 67-73_140
Ian Poulter 68-72_140
Luke Donald 71-69_140
Byeong Hun An 67-73_140
Davis Thompson 71-69_140
Bo Van Pelt 69-71_140
Danny Lee 67-73_140
Kevin Chappell 68-72_140
Ryan Armour 71-69_140
Sam Ryder 67-74_141
Matt Fitzpatrick 71-70_141
Satoshi Kodaira 69-72_141
Scott Piercy 71-70_141
Scott Harrington 70-71_141
Wes Roach 64-77_141
Broc Everett 69-72_141
Rhein Gibson 70-71_141
Chase Seiffert 70-71_141
Bill Haas 71-70_141
Jonathan Byrd 68-73_141
C.T. Pan 69-72_141
Matthew NeSmith 72-69_141
David Lipsky 71-70_141
Michael Gellerman 71-70_141
Mark Hubbard 71-71_142
Anirban Lahiri 69-73_142
Roger Sloan 67-75_142
Ben Taylor 72-70_142
Hank Lebioda 68-74_142
Beau Hossler 71-71_142
Brandt Snedeker 72-70_142
Tyler Duncan 70-72_142
Russell Knox 71-71_142
Adam Schenk 73-70_143
Andrew Putnam 71-72_143
Robby Shelton 72-71_143
Richard S. Johnson 67-76_143
Rafael Campos 73-70_143
Peter Uihlein 73-70_143
Chris Baker 68-75_143
Robert Garrigus 69-74_143
Tommy Fleetwood 68-75_143
Sungjae Im 75-68_143
J.B. Holmes 69-74_143
Josh Teater 68-75_143
Will Gordon 68-75_143
Aaron Baddeley 70-73_143
Joseph Bramlett 71-72_143
Bryson Nimmer 68-75_143
The following players failed to make the cut.
Alex Noren 71-73_144
Shawn Stefani 70-74_144
Sebastian Cappelen 71-73_144
Charlie Beljan 73-71_144
D.J. Trahan 73-71_144
Kevin Kisner 72-72_144
Kevin Tway 73-71_144
James Hahn 70-74_144
Zack Sucher 71-73_144
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-77_144
Jim Knous 69-75_144
Camilo Villegas 73-72_145
Luke List 72-73_145
Padraig Harrington 73-72_145
Tyler McCumber 71-74_145
Xinjun Zhang 75-70_145
Jason Dufner 73-72_145
D.A. Points 73-72_145
Brooks Koepka 72-73_145
Keith Mitchell 71-74_145
Brice Garnett 73-72_145
Kramer Hickok 73-72_145
Sean O’Hair 73-72_145
Brian Gay 72-74_146
J.J. Henry 72-74_146
Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-72_146
Michael Gligic 73-73_146
Jonas Blixt 72-74_146
Ricky Barnes 72-74_146
Patton Kizzire 74-72_146
Martin Laird 73-73_146
Grayson Murray 70-76_146
David Hearn 73-73_146
Tom Lewis 70-77_147
John Huh 75-72_147
Harold Varner III 72-75_147
Derek Ernst 75-72_147
Brian Stuard 73-74_147
Ryan Blaum 72-75_147
Martin Trainer 72-75_147
Cody Blick 73-74_147
Sepp Straka 74-74_148
Vincent Whaley 73-75_148
Brendon de Jonge 75-73_148
Mark Anderson 71-77_148
Scott Brown 69-79_148
J.T. Poston 72-76_148
William McGirt 73-75_148
Richy Werenski 75-73_148
Harrison Frazar 76-72_148
Scott Stallings 72-76_148
Johnson Wagner 74-74_148
Andres Romero 77-71_148
Lucas Glover 76-73_149
Ben Martin 73-76_149
David Lingmerth 76-73_149
Roberto Castro 71-78_149
John Pak 79-71_150
Matt Every 74-76_150
Bronson Burgoon 74-76_150
Lucas Bjerregaard 72-78_150
Rory Sabbatini 74-77_151
J.J. Spaun 74-77_151
Nick Watney 75-76_151
Ryan Brehm 79-72_151
Omar Uresti 74-77_151
Brant Peaper 78-73_151
Fabián Gómez 74-78_152
Cole Hammer 75-77_152
Dominic Bozzelli 80-72_152
John Rollins 76-77_153
Michael Kim 80-74_154
Kris Ventura 76-79_155
Kevin Stadler 75-81_156
Greg Chalmers 74-82_156
Ted Potter, Jr. 77-80_157
Ted Purdy 77-80_157
Nelson Ledesma 77-80_157
Kelly Mitchum 78-80_158
Smylie Kaufman 78-85_163
