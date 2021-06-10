PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Congaree Golf Club
|Ridgeland, S.C.
|Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71
|Purse: $7.3 Million
|First Round
Wes Roach 30-34_64
Doc Redman 34-31_65
Dustin Johnson 32-33_65
Chesson Hadley 31-34_65
Erik van Rooyen 34-31_65
Jhonattan Vegas 32-34_66
Danny Lee 37-30_67
Vaughn Taylor 34-33_67
Patrick Rodgers 34-33_67
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-32_67
Tain Lee 35-32_67
Sam Ryder 36-31_67
Nick Taylor 35-32_67
Harris English 33-34_67
Chez Reavie 33-34_67
Byeong Hun An 33-34_67
Richard S. Johnson 32-35_67
Roger Sloan 33-34_67
Tommy Fleetwood 35-33_68
Jonathan Byrd 33-35_68
Kevin Chappell 35-33_68
Hudson Swafford 35-33_68
Josh Teater 34-34_68
Will Gordon 35-33_68
Wilco Nienaber 35-33_68
Bryson Nimmer 33-35_68
Ian Poulter 36-32_68
Garrick Higgo 33-35_68
Chris Baker 37-31_68
Hank Lebioda 34-34_68
Scott Brown 36-33_69
Robert Garrigus 34-35_69
Bo Van Pelt 34-35_69
J.B. Holmes 33-36_69
C.T. Pan 36-33_69
Jim Knous 35-34_69
Anirban Lahiri 36-33_69
Satoshi Kodaira 34-35_69
Rob Oppenheim 36-33_69
Broc Everett 36-33_69
Chase Seiffert 36-34_70
Tyler Duncan 35-35_70
Grayson Murray 35-35_70
Austin Cook 34-36_70
Pat Perez 34-36_70
James Hahn 37-33_70
Seamus Power 35-35_70
Aaron Baddeley 37-33_70
Tom Lewis 39-31_70
Henrik Norlander 34-36_70
Scott Harrington 37-33_70
Shawn Stefani 36-34_70
Rhein Gibson 35-35_70
Beau Hossler 35-36_71
Bill Haas 35-36_71
Russell Knox 37-34_71Ryan Armour 37-34_71
Roberto Castro 36-35_71
Zack Sucher 35-36_71
Joseph Bramlett 36-35_71
Michael Gellerman 37-34_71
David Lipsky 38-33_71
Mark Hubbard 35-36_71
Alex Noren 37-34_71
Tyler McCumber 34-37_71
Tyrrell Hatton 35-36_71
Matt Fitzpatrick 37-34_71
Keith Mitchell 37-34_71
Andrew Putnam 36-35_71
Luke Donald 36-35_71
Scott Piercy 33-38_71
Sebastian Cappelen 39-32_71
Davis Thompson 40-31_71
Mark Anderson 35-36_71
Jonas Blixt 37-35_72
Ricky Barnes 37-35_72
Arjun Atwal 34-38_72
Ryan Blaum 39-33_72
Brandt Snedeker 37-35_72
Martin Trainer 36-36_72
J.T. Poston 37-35_72
Kevin Kisner 36-36_72
Scott Stallings 33-39_72
Matthew NeSmith 35-37_72
Lucas Bjerregaard 37-35_72
Luke List 36-36_72
Brooks Koepka 37-35_72
Brian Gay 37-35_72
J.J. Henry 36-36_72
Harold Varner III 38-34_72
Robby Shelton 36-36_72
Ben Taylor 37-35_72
D.J. Trahan 37-36_73
Brian Stuard 37-36_73
Martin Laird 35-38_73
William McGirt 35-38_73
Kevin Tway 38-35_73
Sean O’Hair 39-34_73
David Hearn 37-36_73
Cody Blick 36-37_73
Camilo Villegas 38-35_73
Padraig Harrington 35-38_73
Adam Schenk 38-35_73
Jason Dufner 36-37_73
D.A. Points 35-38_73
Brice Garnett 38-35_73
Ben Martin 38-35_73
Vincent Whaley 36-37_73
Peter Uihlein 38-35_73
Michael Gligic 36-37_73
Rafael Campos 34-39_73
Kramer Hickok 33-40_73
Charlie Beljan 36-37_73
Patton Kizzire 38-36_74
Matt Every 35-39_74
Bronson Burgoon 35-39_74
Johnson Wagner 38-36_74
Omar Uresti 36-38_74
Sepp Straka 40-34_74
J.J. Spaun 36-38_74
Rory Sabbatini 40-34_74
Greg Chalmers 41-33_74
Fabián Gómez 37-37_74
Rafa Cabrera Bello 40-34_74
Bo Hoag 37-38_75
Sungjae Im 38-37_75
Richy Werenski 38-37_75
John Huh 38-37_75
Xinjun Zhang 40-35_75
Kevin Stadler 39-36_75
Brendon de Jonge 36-39_75
Derek Ernst 35-40_75
Nick Watney 37-38_75
Cole Hammer 36-39_75
John Rollins 37-39_76
Harrison Frazar 39-37_76
David Lingmerth 39-37_76
Kris Ventura 40-36_76
Lucas Glover 37-39_76
Nelson Ledesma 37-40_77
Andres Romero 40-37_77
Ted Potter, Jr. 42-35_77
Ted Purdy 39-38_77
Hunter Mahan 36-42_78
Carl Pettersson 39-39_78
Brant Peaper 41-37_78
Smylie Kaufman 35-43_78
Kelly Mitchum 41-37_78
Parker McLachlin 42-37_79
Ryan Brehm 42-37_79
John Pak 42-37_79
Dominic Bozzelli 40-40_80
Michael Kim 40-40_80
