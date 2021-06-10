Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 8:05 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Congaree Golf Club
Ridgeland, S.C.
Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71
Purse: $7.3 Million
First Round

Wes Roach 30-34_64

Doc Redman 34-31_65

Dustin Johnson 32-33_65

Chesson Hadley 31-34_65

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Erik van Rooyen 34-31_65

Jhonattan Vegas 32-34_66

Danny Lee 37-30_67

Vaughn Taylor 34-33_67

Patrick Rodgers 34-33_67

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-32_67

Tain Lee 35-32_67

Sam Ryder 36-31_67

        Read more: Sports News

Nick Taylor 35-32_67

Harris English 33-34_67

Chez Reavie 33-34_67

Byeong Hun An 33-34_67

Richard S. Johnson 32-35_67

Roger Sloan 33-34_67

Tommy Fleetwood 35-33_68

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Jonathan Byrd 33-35_68

Kevin Chappell 35-33_68

Hudson Swafford 35-33_68

Josh Teater 34-34_68

Will Gordon 35-33_68

Wilco Nienaber 35-33_68

Bryson Nimmer 33-35_68

Ian Poulter 36-32_68

Garrick Higgo 33-35_68

Chris Baker 37-31_68

Hank Lebioda 34-34_68

Scott Brown 36-33_69

Robert Garrigus 34-35_69

Bo Van Pelt 34-35_69

J.B. Holmes 33-36_69

C.T. Pan 36-33_69

Jim Knous 35-34_69

Anirban Lahiri 36-33_69

Satoshi Kodaira 34-35_69

Rob Oppenheim 36-33_69

Broc Everett 36-33_69

Chase Seiffert 36-34_70

Tyler Duncan 35-35_70

Grayson Murray 35-35_70

Austin Cook 34-36_70

Pat Perez 34-36_70

James Hahn 37-33_70

Seamus Power 35-35_70

Aaron Baddeley 37-33_70

Tom Lewis 39-31_70

Henrik Norlander 34-36_70

Scott Harrington 37-33_70

Shawn Stefani 36-34_70

Rhein Gibson 35-35_70

Beau Hossler 35-36_71

Bill Haas 35-36_71

Russell Knox 37-34_71Ryan Armour                                                37-34_71

Roberto Castro 36-35_71

Zack Sucher 35-36_71

Joseph Bramlett 36-35_71

Michael Gellerman 37-34_71

David Lipsky 38-33_71

Mark Hubbard 35-36_71

Alex Noren 37-34_71

Tyler McCumber 34-37_71

Tyrrell Hatton 35-36_71

Matt Fitzpatrick 37-34_71

Keith Mitchell 37-34_71

Andrew Putnam 36-35_71

Luke Donald 36-35_71

Scott Piercy 33-38_71

Sebastian Cappelen 39-32_71

Davis Thompson 40-31_71

Mark Anderson 35-36_71

Jonas Blixt 37-35_72

Ricky Barnes 37-35_72

Arjun Atwal 34-38_72

Ryan Blaum 39-33_72

Brandt Snedeker 37-35_72

Martin Trainer 36-36_72

J.T. Poston 37-35_72

Kevin Kisner 36-36_72

Scott Stallings 33-39_72

Matthew NeSmith 35-37_72

Lucas Bjerregaard 37-35_72

Luke List 36-36_72

Brooks Koepka 37-35_72

Brian Gay 37-35_72

J.J. Henry 36-36_72

Harold Varner III 38-34_72

Robby Shelton 36-36_72

Ben Taylor 37-35_72

D.J. Trahan 37-36_73

Brian Stuard 37-36_73

Martin Laird 35-38_73

William McGirt 35-38_73

Kevin Tway 38-35_73

Sean O’Hair 39-34_73

David Hearn 37-36_73

Cody Blick 36-37_73

Camilo Villegas 38-35_73

Padraig Harrington 35-38_73

Adam Schenk 38-35_73

Jason Dufner 36-37_73

D.A. Points 35-38_73

Brice Garnett 38-35_73

Ben Martin 38-35_73

Vincent Whaley 36-37_73

Peter Uihlein 38-35_73

Michael Gligic 36-37_73

Rafael Campos 34-39_73

Kramer Hickok 33-40_73

Charlie Beljan 36-37_73

Patton Kizzire 38-36_74

Matt Every 35-39_74

Bronson Burgoon 35-39_74

Johnson Wagner 38-36_74

Omar Uresti 36-38_74

Sepp Straka 40-34_74

J.J. Spaun 36-38_74

Rory Sabbatini 40-34_74

Greg Chalmers 41-33_74

Fabián Gómez 37-37_74

Rafa Cabrera Bello 40-34_74

Bo Hoag 37-38_75

Sungjae Im 38-37_75

Richy Werenski 38-37_75

John Huh 38-37_75

Xinjun Zhang 40-35_75

Kevin Stadler 39-36_75

Brendon de Jonge 36-39_75

Derek Ernst 35-40_75

Nick Watney 37-38_75

Cole Hammer 36-39_75

John Rollins 37-39_76

Harrison Frazar 39-37_76

David Lingmerth 39-37_76

Kris Ventura 40-36_76

Lucas Glover 37-39_76

Nelson Ledesma 37-40_77

Andres Romero 40-37_77

Ted Potter, Jr. 42-35_77

Ted Purdy 39-38_77

Hunter Mahan 36-42_78

Carl Pettersson 39-39_78

Brant Peaper 41-37_78

Smylie Kaufman 35-43_78

Kelly Mitchum 41-37_78

Parker McLachlin 42-37_79

Ryan Brehm 42-37_79

John Pak 42-37_79

Dominic Bozzelli 40-40_80

Michael Kim 40-40_80

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 SAPPHIRE NOW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers