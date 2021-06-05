On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour The Memorial Tournament Scores

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 4:47 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Yardage: 7,543; Par: 72
Purse: $9.3 Million
Second Round

Jon Rahm 69-65_134

Patrick Cantlay 69-67_136

Scottie Scheffler 67-71_138

Max Homa 69-69_138

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Collin Morikawa 66-72_138

Xander Schauffele 68-70_138

Carlos Ortiz 71-68_139

Rickie Fowler 69-70_139

Branden Grace 68-72_140

Lucas Herbert 71-69_140

Tony Finau 72-68_140

Jim Herman 72-68_140

        Read more: Sports News

Shane Lowry 69-71_140

Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-72_140

Vaughn Taylor 69-72_141

Xinjun Zhang 73-68_141

Kyle Stanley 70-71_141

Joel Dahmen 68-73_141

Chris Kirk 67-74_141

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Bo Hoag 68-73_141

Hideki Matsuyama 73-68_141

Justin Thomas 69-72_141

Aaron Wise 72-70_142

Sam Burns 71-71_142

Sung Kang 70-72_142

Viktor Hovland 72-70_142

Adam Scott 74-68_142

Robby Shelton 71-71_142

Alex Noren 73-69_142

Charl Schwartzel 70-72_142

Lucas Glover 72-70_142

Brendan Steele 69-73_142

Patrick Reed 71-71_142

Nick Taylor 68-74_142

Charley Hoffman 72-71_143

J.T. Poston 69-74_143

Louis Oosthuizen 72-71_143

Jordan Spieth 76-67_143

Bryson DeChambeau 71-72_143

Jason Dufner 70-73_143

Jimmy Walker 74-69_143

Si Woo Kim 73-70_143

Michael Thompson 70-73_143

Corey Conners 74-69_143

Kevin Streelman 72-72_144

Marc Leishman 69-75_144

C.T. Pan 74-70_144

Antoine Rozner 72-72_144

Stewart Cink 70-74_144

Rory McIlroy 72-72_144

Adam Long 67-77_144

Brendon Todd 72-72_144

Troy Merritt 74-70_144

Harry Higgs 76-69_145

Talor Gooch 74-71_145

K.H. Lee 74-71_145

Tyler Strafaci 74-71_145

Sahith Theegala 69-76_145

Mark Hubbard 73-72_145

Hudson Swafford 72-73_145

Russell Knox 72-73_145

Harold Varner III 72-73_145

Cameron Tringale 70-76_146

Brandon Hagy 76-70_146

Martin Laird 74-72_146

Doc Redman 75-71_146

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-77_146

Danny Willett 75-71_146

Billy Horschel 76-70_146

Missed cut.

Sungjae Im 70-77_147

Cameron Smith 73-74_147

James Hahn 73-74_147

Chase Johnson 72-75_147

Matt Wallace 71-76_147

K.J. Choi 74-73_147

Tyler McCumber 76-71_147

Matt Fitzpatrick 75-72_147

Lanto Griffin 76-71_147

Adam Hadwin 74-73_147

David Lingmerth 75-73_148

Russell Henley 73-75_148

Luke List 76-72_148

William McGirt 75-73_148

Matthew NeSmith 74-74_148

Camilo Villegas 73-75_148

Brian Gay 73-75_148

Dylan Frittelli 74-74_148

Gary Woodland 75-73_148

Denny McCarthy 75-73_148

Joaquin Niemann 74-75_149

Matt Jones 76-73_149

Patton Kizzire 76-73_149

Takumi Kanaya 76-73_149

Emiliano Grillo 71-78_149

Charles Howell III 75-74_149

Victor Perez 74-76_150

Henrik Norlander 78-72_150

Keegan Bradley 78-72_150

Richy Werenski 73-78_151

Sebastián Muñoz 76-75_151

Robert Streb 77-74_151

Doug Ghim 75-76_151

Peter Malnati 81-71_152

Wyndham Clark 74-78_152

Cam Davis 77-76_153

Tyler Duncan 78-75_153

Tom Hoge 78-75_153

Haotong Li 74-79_153

Joe Long 81-72_153

Sepp Straka 77-76_153

Mackenzie Hughes 77-77_154

Byeong Hun An 79-75_154

Danny Lee 80-75_155

Padraig Harrington 78-77_155

Patrick Rodgers 77-79_156

Jamie Lovemark 81-75_156

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters