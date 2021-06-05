PGA Tour The Memorial Tournament Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Muirfield Village Golf Club
|Dublin, Ohio
|Yardage: 7,543; Par: 72
|Purse: $9.3 Million
|Second Round
Jon Rahm 69-65_134
Patrick Cantlay 69-67_136
Scottie Scheffler 67-71_138
Max Homa 69-69_138
Collin Morikawa 66-72_138
Xander Schauffele 68-70_138
Carlos Ortiz 71-68_139
Rickie Fowler 69-70_139
Branden Grace 68-72_140
Lucas Herbert 71-69_140
Tony Finau 72-68_140
Jim Herman 72-68_140
Shane Lowry 69-71_140
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-72_140
Vaughn Taylor 69-72_141
Xinjun Zhang 73-68_141
Kyle Stanley 70-71_141
Joel Dahmen 68-73_141
Chris Kirk 67-74_141
Bo Hoag 68-73_141
Hideki Matsuyama 73-68_141
Justin Thomas 69-72_141
Aaron Wise 72-70_142
Sam Burns 71-71_142
Sung Kang 70-72_142
Viktor Hovland 72-70_142
Adam Scott 74-68_142
Robby Shelton 71-71_142
Alex Noren 73-69_142
Charl Schwartzel 70-72_142
Lucas Glover 72-70_142
Brendan Steele 69-73_142
Patrick Reed 71-71_142
Nick Taylor 68-74_142
Charley Hoffman 72-71_143
J.T. Poston 69-74_143
Louis Oosthuizen 72-71_143
Jordan Spieth 76-67_143
Bryson DeChambeau 71-72_143
Jason Dufner 70-73_143
Jimmy Walker 74-69_143
Si Woo Kim 73-70_143
Michael Thompson 70-73_143
Corey Conners 74-69_143
Kevin Streelman 72-72_144
Marc Leishman 69-75_144
C.T. Pan 74-70_144
Antoine Rozner 72-72_144
Stewart Cink 70-74_144
Rory McIlroy 72-72_144
Adam Long 67-77_144
Brendon Todd 72-72_144
Troy Merritt 74-70_144
Harry Higgs 76-69_145
Talor Gooch 74-71_145
K.H. Lee 74-71_145
Tyler Strafaci 74-71_145
Sahith Theegala 69-76_145
Mark Hubbard 73-72_145
Hudson Swafford 72-73_145
Russell Knox 72-73_145
Harold Varner III 72-73_145
Cameron Tringale 70-76_146
Brandon Hagy 76-70_146
Martin Laird 74-72_146
Doc Redman 75-71_146
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-77_146
Danny Willett 75-71_146
Billy Horschel 76-70_146
Sungjae Im 70-77_147
Cameron Smith 73-74_147
James Hahn 73-74_147
Chase Johnson 72-75_147
Matt Wallace 71-76_147
K.J. Choi 74-73_147
Tyler McCumber 76-71_147
Matt Fitzpatrick 75-72_147
Lanto Griffin 76-71_147
Adam Hadwin 74-73_147
David Lingmerth 75-73_148
Russell Henley 73-75_148
Luke List 76-72_148
William McGirt 75-73_148
Matthew NeSmith 74-74_148
Camilo Villegas 73-75_148
Brian Gay 73-75_148
Dylan Frittelli 74-74_148
Gary Woodland 75-73_148
Denny McCarthy 75-73_148
Joaquin Niemann 74-75_149
Matt Jones 76-73_149
Patton Kizzire 76-73_149
Takumi Kanaya 76-73_149
Emiliano Grillo 71-78_149
Charles Howell III 75-74_149
Victor Perez 74-76_150
Henrik Norlander 78-72_150
Keegan Bradley 78-72_150
Richy Werenski 73-78_151
Sebastián Muñoz 76-75_151
Robert Streb 77-74_151
Doug Ghim 75-76_151
Peter Malnati 81-71_152
Wyndham Clark 74-78_152
Cam Davis 77-76_153
Tyler Duncan 78-75_153
Tom Hoge 78-75_153
Haotong Li 74-79_153
Joe Long 81-72_153
Sepp Straka 77-76_153
Mackenzie Hughes 77-77_154
Byeong Hun An 79-75_154
Danny Lee 80-75_155
Padraig Harrington 78-77_155
Patrick Rodgers 77-79_156
Jamie Lovemark 81-75_156
