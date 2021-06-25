PGA Tour Travelers Championship Par Scores

Friday At TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Conn. Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70 Purse: $7.4 Million Second Round

Jason Day 69-62_131 -9

Bubba Watson 66-66_132 -8

Kramer Hickok 63-69_132 -8

Russell Henley 67-66_133 -7

Kevin Kisner 70-63_133 -7

Seamus Power 66-67_133 -7

Justin Rose 70-63_133 -7

K.H. Lee 69-64_133 -7

Brice Garnett 65-68_133 -7

Troy Merritt 68-65_133 -7

Mark Hubbard 69-65_134 -6

Ryan Armour 70-64_134 -6

Ian Poulter 68-66_134 -6

Doug Ghim 68-66_134 -6

Tom Lewis 67-67_134 -6

Scottie Scheffler 69-65_134 -6

Patrick Cantlay 68-66_134 -6

Talor Gooch 64-70_134 -6

Guido Migliozzi 69-65_134 -6

Brian Stuard 69-66_135 -5

Doc Redman 69-66_135 -5

Satoshi Kodaira 63-72_135 -5

Charley Hoffman 72-63_135 -5

Maverick McNealy 65-70_135 -5

Carlos Ortiz 70-65_135 -5

Cameron Smith 67-68_135 -5

Marc Leishman 69-66_135 -5

Joaquin Niemann 68-67_135 -5

Stewart Cink 68-67_135 -5

Bryson DeChambeau 69-66_135 -5

Patrick Reed 69-66_135 -5

Kevin Chappell 68-67_135 -5

Harris English 67-68_135 -5

Beau Hossler 65-70_135 -5

Brian Harman 68-68_136 -4

Patrick Rodgers 65-71_136 -4

Robert Streb 68-68_136 -4

Kevin Tway 70-66_136 -4

Brooks Koepka 69-67_136 -4

Sepp Straka 66-70_136 -4

Cameron Percy 70-66_136 -4

Matt Jones 70-66_136 -4

Nate Lashley 69-67_136 -4

Tyler Duncan 69-67_136 -4

Zach Johnson 66-70_136 -4

Jonas Blixt 68-68_136 -4

Henrik Norlander 65-71_136 -4

Kevin Na 69-68_137 -3

Jim Herman 68-69_137 -3

Robby Shelton 73-64_137 -3

Hank Lebioda 69-68_137 -3

Ryan Moore 72-65_137 -3

Andrew Putnam 70-67_137 -3

Chez Reavie 70-67_137 -3

Sam Burns 66-71_137 -3

Brendon Todd 68-69_137 -3

Lucas Herbert 70-67_137 -3

Will Gordon 71-67_138 -2

Mackenzie Hughes 67-71_138 -2

Aaron Wise 73-65_138 -2

Phil Mickelson 69-69_138 -2

Paul Casey 71-67_138 -2

Dustin Johnson 70-68_138 -2

William McGirt 71-67_138 -2

J.J. Spaun 71-67_138 -2

Kyle Stanley 70-68_138 -2

Austin Eckroat 72-66_138 -2

Kris Ventura 69-69_138 -2

Andrew Svoboda 69-69_138 -2

Harold Varner III 70-68_138 -2

Tom Hoge 67-71_138 -2

Denny McCarthy 72-66_138 -2

Abraham Ancer 72-66_138 -2

David Hearn 70-68_138 -2

J.B. Holmes 70-68_138 -2

Adam Scott 69-69_138 -2

Lanto Griffin 71-67_138 -2

Peter Malnati 68-70_138 -2

Sam Ryder 69-69_138 -2

The following players failed to make the cut.

Brandt Snedeker 68-71_139 -1

Sung Kang 68-71_139 -1

Richy Werenski 71-68_139 -1

Emiliano Grillo 74-65_139 -1

Scott Stallings 72-67_139 -1

Joseph Bramlett 67-72_139 -1

Vincent Whaley 69-70_139 -1

Cameron Tringale 71-68_139 -1

Adam Schenk 72-67_139 -1

Kevin Streelman 67-72_139 -1

Keegan Bradley 72-67_139 -1

Scott Piercy 69-70_139 -1

Sebastián Muñoz 67-72_139 -1

Garrick Higgo 69-70_139 -1

Brendan Steele 69-70_139 -1

C.T. Pan 72-67_139 -1

Vaughn Taylor 70-69_139 -1

Scott Harrington 69-70_139 -1

Byeong Hun An 68-71_139 -1

Brandon Hagy 72-68_140 E

Tyler McCumber 69-71_140 E

Max Homa 69-71_140 E

Danny Lee 71-69_140 E

Michael Gligic 68-72_140 E

Rory Sabbatini 73-67_140 E

Kevin Stadler 66-74_140 E

Stephen Stallings Jr. 68-72_140 E

John Pak 68-72_140 E

Rafael Campos 72-68_140 E

Ryan Brehm 73-67_140 E

Rafa Cabrera Bello 72-69_141 +1

Chase Seiffert 73-68_141 +1

Austin Cook 74-67_141 +1

Pat Perez 68-73_141 +1

Russell Knox 73-68_141 +1

Sean O’Hair 70-71_141 +1

Davis Thompson 73-68_141 +1

Chris Kirk 71-70_141 +1

Chesson Hadley 74-67_141 +1

Rob Oppenheim 71-70_141 +1

Hunter Mahan 69-73_142 +2

Brian Gay 72-70_142 +2

Michael Thompson 72-70_142 +2

Patton Kizzire 70-72_142 +2

Nick Taylor 70-72_142 +2

Scott Brown 69-73_142 +2

Chase Koepka 69-73_142 +2

Tony Finau 76-67_143 +3

D.J. Trahan 73-70_143 +3

Sebastian Cappelen 72-71_143 +3

Ted Potter, Jr. 67-76_143 +3

Adam Hadwin 71-73_144 +4

Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144 +4

Rickie Fowler 69-75_144 +4

Jason Dufner 72-72_144 +4

Si Woo Kim 74-70_144 +4

Dylan Frittelli 74-70_144 +4

Adam Long 76-68_144 +4

David Lipsky 75-69_144 +4

Roger Sloan 73-71_144 +4

Bronson Burgoon 73-72_145 +5

J.J. Henry 71-74_145 +5

Francesco Molinari 73-72_145 +5

Matthew Wolff 76-69_145 +5

Martin Trainer 74-71_145 +5

Anirban Lahiri 70-75_145 +5

Harry Higgs 73-72_145 +5

Michael Kim 74-71_145 +5

Hudson Swafford 75-71_146 +6

Keith Mitchell 71-75_146 +6

Alex Beach 73-74_147 +7

Wyndham Clark 71-77_148 +8

Bo Van Pelt 77-71_148 +8

Grayson Murray 73-76_149 +9

Luke Donald 78-72_150 +10

Nick Watney 78-77_155 +15

Brian Keiser 83-74_157 +17

