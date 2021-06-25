PGA Tour Travelers Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell, Conn.
|Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70
|Purse: $7.4 Million
|Second Round
Jason Day 69-62_131 -9
Bubba Watson 66-66_132 -8
Kramer Hickok 63-69_132 -8
Russell Henley 67-66_133 -7
Kevin Kisner 70-63_133 -7
Seamus Power 66-67_133 -7
Justin Rose 70-63_133 -7
K.H. Lee 69-64_133 -7
Brice Garnett 65-68_133 -7
Troy Merritt 68-65_133 -7
Mark Hubbard 69-65_134 -6
Ryan Armour 70-64_134 -6
Ian Poulter 68-66_134 -6
Doug Ghim 68-66_134 -6
Tom Lewis 67-67_134 -6
Scottie Scheffler 69-65_134 -6
Patrick Cantlay 68-66_134 -6
Talor Gooch 64-70_134 -6
Guido Migliozzi 69-65_134 -6
Brian Stuard 69-66_135 -5
Doc Redman 69-66_135 -5
Satoshi Kodaira 63-72_135 -5
Charley Hoffman 72-63_135 -5
Maverick McNealy 65-70_135 -5
Carlos Ortiz 70-65_135 -5
Cameron Smith 67-68_135 -5
Marc Leishman 69-66_135 -5
Joaquin Niemann 68-67_135 -5
Stewart Cink 68-67_135 -5
Bryson DeChambeau 69-66_135 -5
Patrick Reed 69-66_135 -5
Kevin Chappell 68-67_135 -5
Harris English 67-68_135 -5
Beau Hossler 65-70_135 -5
Brian Harman 68-68_136 -4
Patrick Rodgers 65-71_136 -4
Robert Streb 68-68_136 -4
Kevin Tway 70-66_136 -4
Brooks Koepka 69-67_136 -4
Sepp Straka 66-70_136 -4
Cameron Percy 70-66_136 -4
Matt Jones 70-66_136 -4
Nate Lashley 69-67_136 -4
Tyler Duncan 69-67_136 -4
Zach Johnson 66-70_136 -4
Jonas Blixt 68-68_136 -4
Henrik Norlander 65-71_136 -4
Kevin Na 69-68_137 -3
Jim Herman 68-69_137 -3
Robby Shelton 73-64_137 -3
Hank Lebioda 69-68_137 -3
Ryan Moore 72-65_137 -3
Andrew Putnam 70-67_137 -3
Chez Reavie 70-67_137 -3
Sam Burns 66-71_137 -3
Brendon Todd 68-69_137 -3
Lucas Herbert 70-67_137 -3
Will Gordon 71-67_138 -2
Mackenzie Hughes 67-71_138 -2
Aaron Wise 73-65_138 -2
Phil Mickelson 69-69_138 -2
Paul Casey 71-67_138 -2
Dustin Johnson 70-68_138 -2
William McGirt 71-67_138 -2
J.J. Spaun 71-67_138 -2
Kyle Stanley 70-68_138 -2
Austin Eckroat 72-66_138 -2
Kris Ventura 69-69_138 -2
Andrew Svoboda 69-69_138 -2
Harold Varner III 70-68_138 -2
Tom Hoge 67-71_138 -2
Denny McCarthy 72-66_138 -2
Abraham Ancer 72-66_138 -2
David Hearn 70-68_138 -2
J.B. Holmes 70-68_138 -2
Adam Scott 69-69_138 -2
Lanto Griffin 71-67_138 -2
Peter Malnati 68-70_138 -2
Sam Ryder 69-69_138 -2
The following players failed to make the cut.
Brandt Snedeker 68-71_139 -1
Sung Kang 68-71_139 -1
Richy Werenski 71-68_139 -1
Emiliano Grillo 74-65_139 -1
Scott Stallings 72-67_139 -1
Joseph Bramlett 67-72_139 -1
Vincent Whaley 69-70_139 -1
Cameron Tringale 71-68_139 -1
Adam Schenk 72-67_139 -1
Kevin Streelman 67-72_139 -1
Keegan Bradley 72-67_139 -1
Scott Piercy 69-70_139 -1
Sebastián Muñoz 67-72_139 -1
Garrick Higgo 69-70_139 -1
Brendan Steele 69-70_139 -1
C.T. Pan 72-67_139 -1
Vaughn Taylor 70-69_139 -1
Scott Harrington 69-70_139 -1
Byeong Hun An 68-71_139 -1
Brandon Hagy 72-68_140 E
Tyler McCumber 69-71_140 E
Max Homa 69-71_140 E
Danny Lee 71-69_140 E
Michael Gligic 68-72_140 E
Rory Sabbatini 73-67_140 E
Kevin Stadler 66-74_140 E
Stephen Stallings Jr. 68-72_140 E
John Pak 68-72_140 E
Rafael Campos 72-68_140 E
Ryan Brehm 73-67_140 E
Rafa Cabrera Bello 72-69_141 +1
Chase Seiffert 73-68_141 +1
Austin Cook 74-67_141 +1
Pat Perez 68-73_141 +1
Russell Knox 73-68_141 +1
Sean O’Hair 70-71_141 +1
Davis Thompson 73-68_141 +1
Chris Kirk 71-70_141 +1
Chesson Hadley 74-67_141 +1
Rob Oppenheim 71-70_141 +1
Hunter Mahan 69-73_142 +2
Brian Gay 72-70_142 +2
Michael Thompson 72-70_142 +2
Patton Kizzire 70-72_142 +2
Nick Taylor 70-72_142 +2
Scott Brown 69-73_142 +2
Chase Koepka 69-73_142 +2
Tony Finau 76-67_143 +3
D.J. Trahan 73-70_143 +3
Sebastian Cappelen 72-71_143 +3
Ted Potter, Jr. 67-76_143 +3
Adam Hadwin 71-73_144 +4
Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144 +4
Rickie Fowler 69-75_144 +4
Jason Dufner 72-72_144 +4
Si Woo Kim 74-70_144 +4
Dylan Frittelli 74-70_144 +4
Adam Long 76-68_144 +4
David Lipsky 75-69_144 +4
Roger Sloan 73-71_144 +4
Bronson Burgoon 73-72_145 +5
J.J. Henry 71-74_145 +5
Francesco Molinari 73-72_145 +5
Matthew Wolff 76-69_145 +5
Martin Trainer 74-71_145 +5
Anirban Lahiri 70-75_145 +5
Harry Higgs 73-72_145 +5
Michael Kim 74-71_145 +5
Hudson Swafford 75-71_146 +6
Keith Mitchell 71-75_146 +6
Alex Beach 73-74_147 +7
Wyndham Clark 71-77_148 +8
Bo Van Pelt 77-71_148 +8
Grayson Murray 73-76_149 +9
Luke Donald 78-72_150 +10
Nick Watney 78-77_155 +15
Brian Keiser 83-74_157 +17
