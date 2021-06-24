Trending:
PGA Tour Travelers Championship Scores

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 7:38 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Conn.
Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70
Purse: $7.4 Million
First Round

Kramer Hickok 30-33_63

Satoshi Kodaira 32-31_63

Talor Gooch 32-32_64

Maverick McNealy 34-31_65

Brice Garnett 34-31_65

Beau Hossler 30-35_65

Henrik Norlander 35-30_65

Patrick Rodgers 35-30_65

Sepp Straka 32-34_66

Kevin Stadler 34-32_66

Zach Johnson 33-33_66

Sam Burns 36-30_66

Bubba Watson 34-32_66

Seamus Power 32-34_66

Tom Hoge 33-34_67

Kevin Streelman 35-32_67

Tom Lewis 35-32_67

Cameron Smith 34-33_67

Sebastián Muñoz 36-31_67

Ted Potter, Jr. 35-32_67

Harris English 34-33_67

Russell Henley 34-33_67

Mackenzie Hughes 33-34_67

Joseph Bramlett 34-33_67

Doug Ghim 34-34_68

Joaquin Niemann 34-34_68

Patrick Cantlay 36-32_68

Stewart Cink 36-32_68

Kevin Chappell 34-34_68

Troy Merritt 33-35_68

Brendon Todd 36-32_68

Jonas Blixt 33-35_68

Peter Malnati 31-37_68

Byeong Hun An 34-34_68

Stephen Stallings Jr. 34-34_68

John Pak 36-32_68

Brian Harman 36-32_68

Robert Streb 32-36_68

Brandt Snedeker 36-32_68

Sung Kang 37-31_68

Ian Poulter 34-34_68

Jim Herman 36-32_68

Pat Perez 36-32_68

Michael Gligic 34-34_68

K.H. Lee 35-34_69

Nate Lashley 35-34_69

Scott Piercy 34-35_69

Scottie Scheffler 35-34_69

Tyler Duncan 36-33_69

Garrick Higgo 35-34_69

Marc Leishman 33-36_69

Brendan Steele 36-33_69

Bryson DeChambeau 34-35_69

Patrick Reed 36-33_69

Adam Scott 33-36_69

Jason Day 34-35_69

Scott Brown 36-33_69

Scott Harrington 34-35_69

Sam Ryder 34-35_69

Guido Migliozzi 32-37_69

Chase Koepka 35-34_69

Brian Stuard 36-33_69

Mark Hubbard 36-33_69

Hunter Mahan 33-36_69

Doc Redman 34-35_69

Tyler McCumber 38-31_69

Rickie Fowler 33-36_69

Kevin Na 34-35_69

Phil Mickelson 33-36_69

Brooks Koepka 36-33_69

Max Homa 35-34_69

Kris Ventura 36-33_69

Hank Lebioda 36-33_69

Vincent Whaley 35-34_69

Andrew Svoboda 33-36_69

Cameron Percy 35-35_70

Harold Varner III 35-35_70

David Hearn 35-35_70

Matt Jones 34-36_70

Carlos Ortiz 35-35_70

Justin Rose 33-37_70

J.B. Holmes 31-39_70

Andrew Putnam 37-33_70

Chez Reavie 35-35_70

Vaughn Taylor 34-36_70

Lucas Herbert 36-34_70

Kevin Tway 34-36_70

Kevin Kisner 35-35_70

Ryan Armour 35-35_70

Patton Kizzire 33-37_70

Nick Taylor 36-34_70

Dustin Johnson 37-33_70

Anirban Lahiri 34-36_70

Kyle Stanley 34-36_70

Sean O’Hair 35-35_70

Chris Kirk 35-36_71

Cameron Tringale 36-35_71

Lanto Griffin 38-33_71

Keith Mitchell 33-38_71

Rob Oppenheim 33-38_71

Wyndham Clark 38-33_71

Adam Hadwin 35-36_71

Will Gordon 36-35_71

J.J. Henry 35-36_71

Paul Casey 31-40_71

Richy Werenski 34-37_71

William McGirt 35-36_71

Danny Lee 35-36_71

J.J. Spaun 34-37_71

Charley Hoffman 37-35_72

Adam Schenk 35-37_72

Denny McCarthy 37-35_72

Ryan Moore 36-36_72

Abraham Ancer 34-38_72

Keegan Bradley 35-37_72

C.T. Pan 36-36_72

Rafael Campos 35-37_72

Rafa Cabrera Bello 37-35_72

Brandon Hagy 34-38_72

Brian Gay 35-37_72

Michael Thompson 38-34_72

Jason Dufner 36-36_72

Scott Stallings 38-34_72

Sebastian Cappelen 35-37_72

Austin Eckroat 37-35_72

Rory Sabbatini 38-35_73

Grayson Murray 36-37_73

Roger Sloan 38-35_73

Ryan Brehm 36-37_73

Bronson Burgoon 38-35_73

Chase Seiffert 38-35_73

Francesco Molinari 36-37_73

Aaron Wise 38-35_73

Russell Knox 38-35_73

Harry Higgs 40-33_73

D.J. Trahan 37-36_73

Robby Shelton 37-36_73

Alex Beach 36-37_73

Davis Thompson 36-37_73

Michael Kim 38-36_74

Chesson Hadley 37-37_74

Matthew NeSmith 35-39_74

Si Woo Kim 39-35_74

Dylan Frittelli 37-37_74

Martin Trainer 37-37_74

Austin Cook 35-39_74

Emiliano Grillo 37-37_74

Hudson Swafford 37-38_75

David Lipsky 35-40_75

Matthew Wolff 36-40_76

Tony Finau 37-39_76

Adam Long 40-36_76

Bo Van Pelt 39-38_77

Nick Watney 40-38_78

Luke Donald 40-38_78

Brian Keiser 41-42_83

