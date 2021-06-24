PGA Tour Travelers Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell, Conn.
|Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70
|Purse: $7.4 Million
|First Round
Kramer Hickok 30-33_63
Satoshi Kodaira 32-31_63
Talor Gooch 32-32_64
Maverick McNealy 34-31_65
Brice Garnett 34-31_65
Beau Hossler 30-35_65
Henrik Norlander 35-30_65
Patrick Rodgers 35-30_65
Sepp Straka 32-34_66
Kevin Stadler 34-32_66
Zach Johnson 33-33_66
Sam Burns 36-30_66
Bubba Watson 34-32_66
Seamus Power 32-34_66
Tom Hoge 33-34_67
Kevin Streelman 35-32_67
Tom Lewis 35-32_67
Cameron Smith 34-33_67
Sebastián Muñoz 36-31_67
Ted Potter, Jr. 35-32_67
Harris English 34-33_67
Russell Henley 34-33_67
Mackenzie Hughes 33-34_67
Joseph Bramlett 34-33_67
Doug Ghim 34-34_68
Joaquin Niemann 34-34_68
Patrick Cantlay 36-32_68
Stewart Cink 36-32_68
Kevin Chappell 34-34_68
Troy Merritt 33-35_68
Brendon Todd 36-32_68
Jonas Blixt 33-35_68
Peter Malnati 31-37_68
Byeong Hun An 34-34_68
Stephen Stallings Jr. 34-34_68
John Pak 36-32_68
Brian Harman 36-32_68
Robert Streb 32-36_68
Brandt Snedeker 36-32_68
Sung Kang 37-31_68
Ian Poulter 34-34_68
Jim Herman 36-32_68
Pat Perez 36-32_68
Michael Gligic 34-34_68
K.H. Lee 35-34_69
Nate Lashley 35-34_69
Scott Piercy 34-35_69
Scottie Scheffler 35-34_69
Tyler Duncan 36-33_69
Garrick Higgo 35-34_69
Marc Leishman 33-36_69
Brendan Steele 36-33_69
Bryson DeChambeau 34-35_69
Patrick Reed 36-33_69
Adam Scott 33-36_69
Jason Day 34-35_69
Scott Brown 36-33_69
Scott Harrington 34-35_69
Sam Ryder 34-35_69
Guido Migliozzi 32-37_69
Chase Koepka 35-34_69
Brian Stuard 36-33_69
Mark Hubbard 36-33_69
Hunter Mahan 33-36_69
Doc Redman 34-35_69
Tyler McCumber 38-31_69
Rickie Fowler 33-36_69
Kevin Na 34-35_69
Phil Mickelson 33-36_69
Brooks Koepka 36-33_69
Max Homa 35-34_69
Kris Ventura 36-33_69
Hank Lebioda 36-33_69
Vincent Whaley 35-34_69
Andrew Svoboda 33-36_69
Cameron Percy 35-35_70
Harold Varner III 35-35_70
David Hearn 35-35_70
Matt Jones 34-36_70
Carlos Ortiz 35-35_70
Justin Rose 33-37_70
J.B. Holmes 31-39_70
Andrew Putnam 37-33_70
Chez Reavie 35-35_70
Vaughn Taylor 34-36_70
Lucas Herbert 36-34_70
Kevin Tway 34-36_70
Kevin Kisner 35-35_70
Ryan Armour 35-35_70
Patton Kizzire 33-37_70
Nick Taylor 36-34_70
Dustin Johnson 37-33_70
Anirban Lahiri 34-36_70
Kyle Stanley 34-36_70
Sean O’Hair 35-35_70
Chris Kirk 35-36_71
Cameron Tringale 36-35_71
Lanto Griffin 38-33_71
Keith Mitchell 33-38_71
Rob Oppenheim 33-38_71
Wyndham Clark 38-33_71
Adam Hadwin 35-36_71
Will Gordon 36-35_71
J.J. Henry 35-36_71
Paul Casey 31-40_71
Richy Werenski 34-37_71
William McGirt 35-36_71
Danny Lee 35-36_71
J.J. Spaun 34-37_71
Charley Hoffman 37-35_72
Adam Schenk 35-37_72
Denny McCarthy 37-35_72
Ryan Moore 36-36_72
Abraham Ancer 34-38_72
Keegan Bradley 35-37_72
C.T. Pan 36-36_72
Rafael Campos 35-37_72
Rafa Cabrera Bello 37-35_72
Brandon Hagy 34-38_72
Brian Gay 35-37_72
Michael Thompson 38-34_72
Jason Dufner 36-36_72
Scott Stallings 38-34_72
Sebastian Cappelen 35-37_72
Austin Eckroat 37-35_72
Rory Sabbatini 38-35_73
Grayson Murray 36-37_73
Roger Sloan 38-35_73
Ryan Brehm 36-37_73
Bronson Burgoon 38-35_73
Chase Seiffert 38-35_73
Francesco Molinari 36-37_73
Aaron Wise 38-35_73
Russell Knox 38-35_73
Harry Higgs 40-33_73
D.J. Trahan 37-36_73
Robby Shelton 37-36_73
Alex Beach 36-37_73
Davis Thompson 36-37_73
Michael Kim 38-36_74
Chesson Hadley 37-37_74
Matthew NeSmith 35-39_74
Si Woo Kim 39-35_74
Dylan Frittelli 37-37_74
Martin Trainer 37-37_74
Austin Cook 35-39_74
Emiliano Grillo 37-37_74
Hudson Swafford 37-38_75
David Lipsky 35-40_75
Matthew Wolff 36-40_76
Tony Finau 37-39_76
Adam Long 40-36_76
Bo Van Pelt 39-38_77
Nick Watney 40-38_78
Luke Donald 40-38_78
Brian Keiser 41-42_83
