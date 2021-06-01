Philadelphia 17, Cincinnati 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|17
|18
|17
|6
|11
|
|Herrera cf
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Segura 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|d-Maton ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.270
|e-Knapp ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Realmuto c-1b
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|Miller rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.282
|R.Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joyce ph-lf
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.114
|McCutchen lf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.209
|Bradley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Torreyes ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Jankowski rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|3
|3
|
|E.Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.361
|c-Payton ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Stephenson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Naquin cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.252
|Farmer ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Heineman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blandino p-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Freeman ss-p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Philadelphia
|002
|116
|034_17
|18
|0
|Cincinnati
|020
|010
|000_3
|9
|1
a-struck out for Garrett in the 6th. b-walked for R.Suárez in the 8th. c-walked for Castellanos in the 8th. d-flied out for Segura in the 9th. e-flied out for Hoskins in the 9th.
E_Farmer (4). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hoskins (13), Torreyes (3), Castellanos (16). HR_Torreyes (1), off Gray; Herrera (3), off Gray; McCutchen (8), off Hembree; Herrera (4), off Garrett; Hoskins (12), off Garrett; McCutchen (9), off Pérez; Joyce (2), off Blandino; Naquin (11), off Nola. RBIs_Torreyes 2 (8), Herrera 3 (12), Bohm (25), Hoskins 3 (34), McCutchen 4 (25), Joyce 4 (6), Naquin 2 (37), Freeman (1). SB_Segura (5), India (3). S_Nola.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Miller, Herrera); Cincinnati 2 (Winker, Heineman). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_E.Suárez, Naquin. GIDP_Farmer, India, Barnhart, Naquin, Winker.
DP_Philadelphia 5 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins; Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; R.Suárez, Torreyes, Hoskins; Maton, Torreyes, Realmuto).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 4-4
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|2
|94
|3.84
|R.Suárez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|5.87
|Kintzler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.27
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 1-4
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|8
|96
|3.83
|Freeman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Hembree
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|4.91
|Garrett
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|23
|9.56
|Pérez
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|36
|8.31
|Blandino
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|29
|36.00
Inherited runners-scored_R.Suárez 2-0, Hembree 1-0, Garrett 1-1, Blandino 1-0. WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:36. A_10,788 (42,319).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments