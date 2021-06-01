Philadelphia 17, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 17 18 17 6 11 Herrera cf 6 3 3 3 0 1 .276 Segura 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .322 d-Maton ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 3 1 1 .270 e-Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Realmuto c-1b 4 3 1 0 2 0 .287 Miller rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .282 R.Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joyce ph-lf 1 2 1 4 1 0 .114 McCutchen lf 3 2 2 4 2 0 .209 Bradley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bohm 3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .213 Torreyes ss 5 2 2 2 0 0 .317 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .105 Jankowski rf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .500

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 9 3 3 3 E.Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .162 Winker lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .341 Castellanos rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .361 c-Payton ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .188 Stephenson 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .252 Naquin cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .252 Farmer ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Heineman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blandino p-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .203 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 India 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Freeman ss-p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500

Philadelphia 002 116 034_17 18 0 Cincinnati 020 010 000_3 9 1

a-struck out for Garrett in the 6th. b-walked for R.Suárez in the 8th. c-walked for Castellanos in the 8th. d-flied out for Segura in the 9th. e-flied out for Hoskins in the 9th.

E_Farmer (4). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hoskins (13), Torreyes (3), Castellanos (16). HR_Torreyes (1), off Gray; Herrera (3), off Gray; McCutchen (8), off Hembree; Herrera (4), off Garrett; Hoskins (12), off Garrett; McCutchen (9), off Pérez; Joyce (2), off Blandino; Naquin (11), off Nola. RBIs_Torreyes 2 (8), Herrera 3 (12), Bohm (25), Hoskins 3 (34), McCutchen 4 (25), Joyce 4 (6), Naquin 2 (37), Freeman (1). SB_Segura (5), India (3). S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Miller, Herrera); Cincinnati 2 (Winker, Heineman). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_E.Suárez, Naquin. GIDP_Farmer, India, Barnhart, Naquin, Winker.

DP_Philadelphia 5 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins; Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; R.Suárez, Torreyes, Hoskins; Maton, Torreyes, Realmuto).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 4-4 5 8 3 3 2 2 94 3.84 R.Suárez 2 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 5.87 Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 7.27

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 1-4 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 8 96 3.83 Freeman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Hembree 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 16 4.91 Garrett 1 4 4 4 0 1 23 9.56 Pérez 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 0 36 8.31 Blandino 1 3 4 4 1 0 29 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_R.Suárez 2-0, Hembree 1-0, Garrett 1-1, Blandino 1-0. WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:36. A_10,788 (42,319).

