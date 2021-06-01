Philadelphia 17, Cincinnati 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|44
|17
|18
|17
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|
|Herrera cf
|6
|3
|3
|3
|
|E.Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Payton ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c-1b
|4
|3
|1
|0
|
|Naquin cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Miller rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph-lf
|1
|2
|1
|4
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|Heineman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino p-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Freeman ss-p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Philadelphia
|002
|116
|034
|—
|17
|Cincinnati
|020
|010
|000
|—
|3
E_Farmer (4). DP_Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hoskins (13), Torreyes (3), Castellanos (16). HR_Torreyes (1), Herrera 2 (4), McCutchen 2 (9), Hoskins (12), Joyce (2), Naquin (11). SB_Segura (5), India (3). S_Nola (4).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W,4-4
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|2
|R.Suárez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kintzler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,1-4
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Freeman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Garrett
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Pérez
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Blandino
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Blandino pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.
WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:36. A_10,788 (42,319).
