Philadelphia 17, Cincinnati 3

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 11:07 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 17 18 17 Totals 31 3 9 3
Herrera cf 6 3 3 3 E.Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0
Segura 2b 5 2 2 0 Winker lf 4 0 0 0
Maton ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 0 2 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 3 Payton ph-rf 0 0 0 0
Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 Stephenson 1b 3 1 1 0
Realmuto c-1b 4 3 1 0 Naquin cf 3 1 1 2
Miller rf 4 0 0 0 Farmer ss 2 0 1 0
R.Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph-lf 1 2 1 4 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 3 2 2 4 Heineman ph 1 0 0 0
Bradley p 1 0 0 0 Pérez p 0 0 0 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 Blandino p-ss 1 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 5 1 3 1 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0
Torreyes ss 5 2 2 2 India 2b 3 1 1 0
Nola p 2 0 0 0 Gray p 1 0 0 0
Jankowski rf 2 1 2 0 Freeman ss-p 2 0 1 1
Philadelphia 002 116 034 17
Cincinnati 020 010 000 3

E_Farmer (4). DP_Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hoskins (13), Torreyes (3), Castellanos (16). HR_Torreyes (1), Herrera 2 (4), McCutchen 2 (9), Hoskins (12), Joyce (2), Naquin (11). SB_Segura (5), India (3). S_Nola (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola W,4-4 5 8 3 3 2 2
R.Suárez 2 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Gray L,1-4 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 8
Freeman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hembree 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Garrett 1 4 4 4 0 1
Pérez 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 0
Blandino 1 3 4 4 1 0

Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Blandino pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.

WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:36. A_10,788 (42,319).

