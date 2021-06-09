Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 31 2 5 2 Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 3 0 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 Almonte lf 3 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 3 1 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Heredia cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Williams cf-3b 4 1 2 2 Davidson p 2 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Herrera cf 1 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 001 000 — 1 Philadelphia 000 000 002 — 2

E_Riley (10), Bohm (9). DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Contreras (2), Williams (1). 3B_Albies (4). HR_Williams (1). S_Eflin (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Davidson 6 4 0 0 1 4 Matzek H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2 Martin H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 W.Smith L,1-5 BS,11-12 2-3 1 2 2 1 1

Philadelphia Eflin 6 8 1 1 2 7 Suárez W,2-0 3 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:51. A_13,552 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.