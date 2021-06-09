Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams cf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Davidson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
E_Riley (10), Bohm (9). DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Contreras (2), Williams (1). 3B_Albies (4). HR_Williams (1). S_Eflin (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davidson
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Matzek H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Smith L,1-5 BS,11-12
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin
|6
|
|8
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Suárez W,2-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:51. A_13,552 (42,792).
