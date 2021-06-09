Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 10:18 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 31 2 5 2
Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
Albies 2b 4 0 3 0 Harper rf 3 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0
Almonte lf 3 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 0 3 1 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Heredia cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Williams cf-3b 4 1 2 2
Davidson p 2 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Eflin p 1 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Herrera cf 1 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 001 000 1
Philadelphia 000 000 002 2

E_Riley (10), Bohm (9). DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Contreras (2), Williams (1). 3B_Albies (4). HR_Williams (1). S_Eflin (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Davidson 6 4 0 0 1 4
Matzek H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Martin H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
W.Smith L,1-5 BS,11-12 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Philadelphia
Eflin 6 8 1 1 2 7
Suárez W,2-0 3 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:51. A_13,552 (42,792).

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps volunteers in New Jersey assist FEMA at COVID-19 vaccine site