Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|2
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Heredia cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Davidson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.268
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Williams cf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.600
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Herrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000_1
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|002_2
|5
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Davidson in the 7th. b-popped out for Suárez in the 9th.
E_Riley (10), Bohm (9). LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Contreras (2), Williams (1). 3B_Albies (4). HR_Williams (1), off W.Smith. RBIs_Contreras (20), Williams 2 (2). S_Eflin.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Riley, Acuña Jr., Heredia 2); Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen 2, Segura, Eflin). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Freeman. LIDP_Riley. GIDP_Riley, Freeman.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Hoskins, Segura; Eflin, Torreyes, Hoskins; Eflin, Segura, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|90
|1.53
|Matzek, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.75
|Martin, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.54
|W.Smith, L, 1-5, BS, 11-12
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|4.74
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|6
|
|8
|1
|1
|2
|7
|94
|3.89
|Suárez, W, 2-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|0.00
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:51. A_13,552 (42,792).
