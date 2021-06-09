Trending:
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 10:16 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 8 1 2 10
Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .284
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Albies 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .261
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Almonte lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 0 3 1 0 1 .264
Heredia cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Davidson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 2 8
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .268
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .221
Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Williams cf-3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .600
Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Herrera cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Atlanta 000 001 000_1 8 1
Philadelphia 000 000 002_2 5 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Davidson in the 7th. b-popped out for Suárez in the 9th.

E_Riley (10), Bohm (9). LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Contreras (2), Williams (1). 3B_Albies (4). HR_Williams (1), off W.Smith. RBIs_Contreras (20), Williams 2 (2). S_Eflin.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Riley, Acuña Jr., Heredia 2); Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen 2, Segura, Eflin). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Freeman. LIDP_Riley. GIDP_Riley, Freeman.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Hoskins, Segura; Eflin, Torreyes, Hoskins; Eflin, Segura, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davidson 6 4 0 0 1 4 90 1.53
Matzek, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.75
Martin, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.54
W.Smith, L, 1-5, BS, 11-12 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 4.74
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin 6 8 1 1 2 7 94 3.89
Suárez, W, 2-0 3 0 0 0 0 3 37 0.00

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:51. A_13,552 (42,792).

