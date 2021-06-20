On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 0 2 2
Atlanta 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Atlanta, Przybylko, , 58th minute; 2, Atlanta, Walkes, 1 (Lennon), 83rd; 3, Philadelphia, Burke, 3, 84th; 4, Philadelphia, Glesnes, 2 (Monteiro), 90th+4.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Bedoya, Philadelphia, 30th; Flach, Philadelphia, 41st; Fontana, Philadelphia, 53rd; Glesnes, Philadelphia, 60th; Lopez, Atlanta, 76th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 90th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Adam Garner, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

A_42,523.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Matt Real, 90th+7), Anthony Fontana (Jack McGlynn, 69th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Cory Burke, 46th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno, Santiago Sosa; Franco Ibarra (Alan Franco, 70th), Brooks Lennon, Erik Lopez (Jake Mulraney, 82nd), Erick Torres (Jackson Conway, 90th).

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 A SANS 2021 Survey: Rethinking the Sec...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest