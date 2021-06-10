Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|1
|4
|15
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Almonte lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|d-Heredia ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.063
|a-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|2
|4
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.323
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Williams 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|1-Jankowski pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Marchan c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|c-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|b-Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bohm 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|2_3
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010
|3_4
|9
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Anderson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Wheeler in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Torreyes in the 9th. d-walked for Inciarte in the 10th. e-struck out for Jackson in the 10th.
1-ran for Knapp in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Torreyes (4), Herrera 2 (9), Segura (11). HR_Freeman (14), off Neris. RBIs_Freeman (33), Segura 3 (16), Bohm (27). SB_Herrera (4), Albies (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson 2, Freeman); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Almonte, Harper. LIDP_Inciarte.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|98
|3.26
|Minter
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.07
|Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.50
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.19
|Martin, L, 0-2, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10
|3.09
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|8
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|105
|2.29
|Neris, BS, 9-12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|2.19
|Alvarado, W, 5-0
|1
|
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|29
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0. WP_Wheeler, Neris, Alvarado. PB_K.Smith 2(2), Marchan (1).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.
T_3:30. A_14,261 (42,792).
