Sports News

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 4:54 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 5 1 4 15
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .278
Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .228
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .258
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234
Almonte lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256
d-Heredia ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .248
K.Smith c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .063
a-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 4 2 4
Herrera cf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .275
Segura 2b 5 0 3 3 0 1 .323
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Williams 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .444
Knapp c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .167
1-Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Marchan c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293
c-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185
b-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .220
Atlanta 000 000 001 2_3 5 0
Philadelphia 000 000 010 3_4 9 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Anderson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Wheeler in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Torreyes in the 9th. d-walked for Inciarte in the 10th. e-struck out for Jackson in the 10th.

1-ran for Knapp in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Torreyes (4), Herrera 2 (9), Segura (11). HR_Freeman (14), off Neris. RBIs_Freeman (33), Segura 3 (16), Bohm (27). SB_Herrera (4), Albies (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson 2, Freeman); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Almonte, Harper. LIDP_Inciarte.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 7 4 0 0 1 4 98 3.26
Minter 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 4.07
Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.19
Martin, L, 0-2, BS, 0-1 0 3 3 2 0 0 10 3.09
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 8 4 0 0 0 12 105 2.29
Neris, BS, 9-12 1 1 1 1 1 2 28 2.19
Alvarado, W, 5-0 1 0 2 0 3 1 29 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0. WP_Wheeler, Neris, Alvarado. PB_K.Smith 2(2), Marchan (1).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.

T_3:30. A_14,261 (42,792).

