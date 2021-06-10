Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 5 1 4 15 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .278 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .228 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .258 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Almonte lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256 d-Heredia ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .248 K.Smith c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .063 a-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 9 4 2 4 Herrera cf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .275 Segura 2b 5 0 3 3 0 1 .323 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Williams 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .444 Knapp c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .167 1-Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Marchan c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231 Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293 c-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185 b-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bohm 3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .220

Atlanta 000 000 001 2_3 5 0 Philadelphia 000 000 010 3_4 9 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Anderson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Wheeler in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Torreyes in the 9th. d-walked for Inciarte in the 10th. e-struck out for Jackson in the 10th.

1-ran for Knapp in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Torreyes (4), Herrera 2 (9), Segura (11). HR_Freeman (14), off Neris. RBIs_Freeman (33), Segura 3 (16), Bohm (27). SB_Herrera (4), Albies (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson 2, Freeman); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Almonte, Harper. LIDP_Inciarte.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 7 4 0 0 1 4 98 3.26 Minter 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 4.07 Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.19 Martin, L, 0-2, BS, 0-1 0 3 3 2 0 0 10 3.09

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 8 4 0 0 0 12 105 2.29 Neris, BS, 9-12 1 1 1 1 1 2 28 2.19 Alvarado, W, 5-0 1 0 2 0 3 1 29 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0. WP_Wheeler, Neris, Alvarado. PB_K.Smith 2(2), Marchan (1).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.

T_3:30. A_14,261 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.