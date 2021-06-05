Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

Washington Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 4 1 Totals 30 5 6 5 Turner ss 5 1 1 0 Herrera cf 3 1 1 0 Harrison 2b 2 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 1 1 1 Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 3 1 1 3 Avila c 2 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Ross p 2 0 1 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Maton ss 3 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0 Suárez p 2 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Jankowski lf 1 0 0 0

Washington 001 000 010 — 2 Philadelphia 000 400 01x — 5

E_Bell (1), Segura (5), Maton 2 (4). DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 10, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Turner (11). HR_Bell (8), McCutchen (10). SB_Harper (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Ross L,2-6 6 3 4 0 2 4 McGowin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clay 0 3 1 1 0 0 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 2

Philadelphia Howard 2 1-3 1 1 0 2 2 Suárez W,1-0 3 0 0 0 0 3 Bradley H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Coonrod H,7 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Alvarado H,7 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Brogdon S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Clay pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Suárez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Howard (Harrison), Ross (Harper), Suárez (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:11. A_16,118 (42,792).

