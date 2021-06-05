Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ross p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|400
|01x
|—
|5
E_Bell (1), Segura (5), Maton 2 (4). DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 10, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Turner (11). HR_Bell (8), McCutchen (10). SB_Harper (5).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ross L,2-6
|6
|
|3
|4
|0
|2
|4
|McGowin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clay
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Suárez W,1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bradley H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coonrod H,7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarado H,7
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brogdon S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Clay pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Suárez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Howard (Harrison), Ross (Harper), Suárez (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:11. A_16,118 (42,792).
