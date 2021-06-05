On Air: Business of Government Hour
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 7:35 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 4 1 Totals 30 5 6 5
Turner ss 5 1 1 0 Herrera cf 3 1 1 0
Harrison 2b 2 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 1 1 1
Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 3 1 1 3
Avila c 2 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Ross p 2 0 1 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Maton ss 3 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Suárez p 2 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski lf 1 0 0 0
Washington 001 000 010 2
Philadelphia 000 400 01x 5

E_Bell (1), Segura (5), Maton 2 (4). DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 10, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Turner (11). HR_Bell (8), McCutchen (10). SB_Harper (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Ross L,2-6 6 3 4 0 2 4
McGowin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clay 0 3 1 1 0 0
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Howard 2 1-3 1 1 0 2 2
Suárez W,1-0 3 0 0 0 0 3
Bradley H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Coonrod H,7 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Alvarado H,7 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Brogdon S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Clay pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Suárez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Howard (Harrison), Ross (Harper), Suárez (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:11. A_16,118 (42,792).

