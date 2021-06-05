On Air: Business of Government Hour
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 7:33 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 4 1 5 9
Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .309
Harrison 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .273
Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .216
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Avila c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .167
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Ross p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333
a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 6 5 2 7
Herrera cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .268
Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .321
Harper rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .275
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
McCutchen lf 3 1 1 3 0 1 .219
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Maton ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suárez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jankowski lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Washington 001 000 010_2 4 1
Philadelphia 000 400 01x_5 6 3

a-grounded out for Ross in the 7th. b-struck out for McGowin in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Alvarado in the 8th.

E_Bell (1), Segura (5), Maton 2 (4). LOB_Washington 10, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Turner (11). HR_Bell (8), off Alvarado; McCutchen (10), off Ross. RBIs_Bell (24), Hoskins (35), McCutchen 3 (28), Harper (14). SB_Harper (5). CS_Realmuto (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Schwarber, Ross, Zimmerman); Philadelphia 3 (Harper, Miller). RISP_Washington 0 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 8.

GIDP_Soto.

DP_Washington 1 (Avila, Harrison, Avila); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Maton, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross, L, 2-6 6 3 4 0 2 4 92 4.80
McGowin 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.70
Clay 0 3 1 1 0 0 10 4.24
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.80
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard 2 1-3 1 1 0 2 2 48 4.61
Suárez, W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 3 47 0.00
Bradley, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.40
Coonrod, H, 7 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.57
Alvarado, H, 7 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 22 3.66
Brogdon, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.37

Clay pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 2-0, Suárez 2-1, Alvarado 2-0. HBP_Howard (Harrison), Ross (Harper), Suárez (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:11. A_16,118 (42,792).

