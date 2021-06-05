Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|1
|5
|9
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Harrison 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ross p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|2
|7
|
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.219
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Maton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suárez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Washington
|001
|000
|010_2
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|400
|01x_5
|6
|3
a-grounded out for Ross in the 7th. b-struck out for McGowin in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Alvarado in the 8th.
E_Bell (1), Segura (5), Maton 2 (4). LOB_Washington 10, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Turner (11). HR_Bell (8), off Alvarado; McCutchen (10), off Ross. RBIs_Bell (24), Hoskins (35), McCutchen 3 (28), Harper (14). SB_Harper (5). CS_Realmuto (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Schwarber, Ross, Zimmerman); Philadelphia 3 (Harper, Miller). RISP_Washington 0 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 8.
GIDP_Soto.
DP_Washington 1 (Avila, Harrison, Avila); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Maton, Hoskins).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, L, 2-6
|6
|
|3
|4
|0
|2
|4
|92
|4.80
|McGowin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.70
|Clay
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.24
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.80
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|48
|4.61
|Suárez, W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|47
|0.00
|Bradley, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.40
|Coonrod, H, 7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.57
|Alvarado, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.66
|Brogdon, S, 1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.37
Clay pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 2-0, Suárez 2-1, Alvarado 2-0. HBP_Howard (Harrison), Ross (Harper), Suárez (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:11. A_16,118 (42,792).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments