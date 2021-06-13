On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 4:27 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 1 11
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .261
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .272
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Germán p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gittens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Luetge p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Wade ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Loaisiga p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 12 7 1 5
Herrera cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .282
Segura 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .339
Williams 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .295
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .272
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
McCutchen lf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .224
Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Torreyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Nola p 2 0 1 0 1 1 .143
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .104
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 000_0 4 1
Philadelphia 130 030 00x_7 12 0

a-struck out for Peralta in the 6th. b-popped out for Luetge in the 8th. c-struck out for Brogdon in the 8th.

E_LeMahieu (5). LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Odor (6), Torres (9), McCutchen 2 (9), Herrera (11). 3B_Segura (2). RBIs_Realmuto 2 (26), Herrera (15), Segura 2 (20), McCutchen 2 (32).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Urshela); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Torreyes). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Philadelphia 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Bohm. GIDP_Torres, Harper.

DP_New York 1 (Odor, Urshela, Torres, Odor); Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán, L, 4-4 4 1-3 10 7 7 1 2 82 3.88
Peralta 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.86
Luetge 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 2.78
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.83
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 5-4 7 2-3 3 0 0 1 9 103 3.69
Brogdon 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.01
De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-2. HBP_Luetge (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:57. A_38,512 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers