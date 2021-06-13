Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 1 11 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .261 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .182 Germán p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gittens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Luetge p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Wade ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Loaisiga p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 12 7 1 5 Herrera cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .282 Segura 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .339 Williams 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .295 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 McCutchen lf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .224 Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Torreyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Nola p 2 0 1 0 1 1 .143 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .104 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York 000 000 000_0 4 1 Philadelphia 130 030 00x_7 12 0

a-struck out for Peralta in the 6th. b-popped out for Luetge in the 8th. c-struck out for Brogdon in the 8th.

E_LeMahieu (5). LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Odor (6), Torres (9), McCutchen 2 (9), Herrera (11). 3B_Segura (2). RBIs_Realmuto 2 (26), Herrera (15), Segura 2 (20), McCutchen 2 (32).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Urshela); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Torreyes). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Philadelphia 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Bohm. GIDP_Torres, Harper.

DP_New York 1 (Odor, Urshela, Torres, Odor); Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán, L, 4-4 4 1-3 10 7 7 1 2 82 3.88 Peralta 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.86 Luetge 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 2.78 Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.83

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 5-4 7 2-3 3 0 0 1 9 103 3.69 Brogdon 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.01 De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-2. HBP_Luetge (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:57. A_38,512 (42,792).

