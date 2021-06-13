Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|11
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Frazier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Germán p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gittens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Luetge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Wade ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Loaisiga p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|1
|5
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.339
|Williams 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.224
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Torreyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Nola p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.104
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|130
|030
|00x_7
|12
|0
a-struck out for Peralta in the 6th. b-popped out for Luetge in the 8th. c-struck out for Brogdon in the 8th.
E_LeMahieu (5). LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Odor (6), Torres (9), McCutchen 2 (9), Herrera (11). 3B_Segura (2). RBIs_Realmuto 2 (26), Herrera (15), Segura 2 (20), McCutchen 2 (32).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Urshela); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Torreyes). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Philadelphia 6 for 13.
Runners moved up_Hoskins, Bohm. GIDP_Torres, Harper.
DP_New York 1 (Odor, Urshela, Torres, Odor); Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 4-4
|4
|1-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|2
|82
|3.88
|Peralta
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.86
|Luetge
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|2.78
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.83
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 5-4
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|103
|3.69
|Brogdon
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.01
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-2. HBP_Luetge (McCutchen).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:57. A_38,512 (42,792).
