Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Williams 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Frazier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Germán p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gittens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luetge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loaisiga p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|130
|030
|00x
|—
|7
E_LeMahieu (5). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Odor (6), Torres (9), McCutchen 2 (9), Herrera (11). 3B_Segura (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Germán L,4-4
|4
|1-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Peralta
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luetge
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W,5-4
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Brogdon
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Luetge (McCutchen).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:57. A_38,512 (42,792).
