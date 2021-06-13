On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 4:28 pm
< a min read
      
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 35 7 12 7
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 Herrera cf 5 2 2 1
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 1 3 2
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Williams 2b 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 2 2
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 0
Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 3 1 2 2
Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0
Germán p 1 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 4 0 0 0
Gittens ph 1 0 0 0 Nola p 2 0 1 0
Luetge p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Wade ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Loaisiga p 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 000 0
Philadelphia 130 030 00x 7

E_LeMahieu (5). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Odor (6), Torres (9), McCutchen 2 (9), Herrera (11). 3B_Segura (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Germán L,4-4 4 1-3 10 7 7 1 2
Peralta 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Luetge 2 1 0 0 0 2
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Nola W,5-4 7 2-3 3 0 0 1 9
Brogdon 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Luetge (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Chad Whitson.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_2:57. A_38,512 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers