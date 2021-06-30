Philadelphia hosts Miami, aims to build on Velasquez’s strong outing

Miami Marlins (33-45, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-40, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway (1-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Vince Velasquez. Velasquez pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with seven strikeouts against Miami.

The Phillies are 20-21 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .384 this season. Travis Jankowski leads the team with a mark of .619.

The Marlins are 14-13 against division opponents. Miami has a collective .229 this season, led by Garrett Cooper with an average of .262.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Vince Velasquez earned his third victory and Rhys Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Trevor Rogers took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 17 home runs and is batting .224.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 26 extra base hits and is batting .260.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .207 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.