Phillies face Yankees, look to build on Wheeler’s solid outing

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (33-30, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-31, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +111, Yankees -128; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler went eight innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Phillies are 19-12 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .385 this season. J.T. Realmuto leads the club with a .475 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Yankees are 16-14 on the road. The New York pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.45, Jordan Montgomery leads the staff with a mark of 4.00.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 26 extra base hits and is batting .248.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 15 home runs and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Yankees: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

