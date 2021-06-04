On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Phoenix 77, Chicago 74

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 12:23 am
CHICAGO (74)

DeShields 2-7 0-0 4, Ndour-Fall 3-8 4-4 11, Dolson 6-7 0-0 12, Copper 4-13 5-6 14, Vandersloot 3-15 0-0 8, Hebard 3-6 1-2 7, Stevens 3-9 0-0 8, Evans 0-4 2-2 2, Quigley 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 27-78 12-14 74.

PHOENIX (77)

Turner 3-5 2-2 8, Walker 4-13 0-0 11, Griner 8-14 0-3 16, Diggins-Smith 10-17 7-8 28, Nurse 5-12 3-4 14, Vaughn 0-4 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Peddy 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 12-17 77.

Chicago 16 10 25 14 9 74
Phoenix 18 16 9 22 12 77

3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-31 (Quigley 2-4, Stevens 2-5, Vandersloot 2-6, Copper 1-4, Ndour-Fall 1-4, DeShields 0-3, Evans 0-3), Phoenix 5-14 (Walker 3-6, Diggins-Smith 1-2, Nurse 1-3, Peddy 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 39 (Stevens 10), Phoenix 38 (Griner 12). Assists_Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 9), Phoenix 19 (Turner 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 23, Phoenix 16. A_3,819 (18,422)

