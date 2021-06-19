Phoenix 80, Los Angeles 66

PHOENIX (80)
Cunningham 1-3 2-2 5, Turner 6-8 3-3 15, Griner 4-9 6-8 14, Diggins-Smith 7-16 7-8 21, Nurse 1-4 3-4 6, M.Walker 3-10 2-4 10, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 2-3 0-0 4, Gorecki 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 25-55 25-31 80.
LOS ANGELES (66)
Coffey 2-4 0-0 5, Holmes 4-9 1-2 11, Zahui B 2-6 0-0 5, Toliver 3-10 2-2 8, Wheeler 5-14 7-9 17, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Anigwe 1-5 2-4 4, Cooper 0-3 0-0 0, Guirantes 1-1 0-0 2, Sykes 5-8 4-5 14. Totals 23-60 16-22 66.
|Phoenix
|17
|27
|18
|18
|—
|80
|Los Angeles
|17
|19
|13
|17
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 5-16 (M.Walker 2-7, Cunningham 1-2, Nurse 1-2, Diggins-Smith 0-3), Los Angeles 4-14 (Holmes 2-3, Zahui B 1-4, Toliver 0-2, Wheeler 0-3). Fouled Out_Phoenix None, Los Angeles 1 (Zahui B). Rebounds_Phoenix 33 (Griner, Turner 8), Los Angeles 28 (Zahui B 6). Assists_Phoenix 13 (Diggins-Smith, Nurse 4), Los Angeles 10 (Toliver, Wheeler 2). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Los Angeles 25. A_520 (10,000)
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments