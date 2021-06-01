Phoenix 84, Chicago 83

PHOENIX (84)
Turner 6-7 0-0 12, Walker 4-9 2-3 11, Griner 4-6 5-6 13, Diggins-Smith 8-18 6-9 24, Nurse 6-13 1-2 18, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 2-3 0-0 4, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-59 14-20 84.
CHICAGO (83)
Copper 4-12 0-0 8, Hebard 6-9 2-2 14, Ndour-Fall 4-11 1-1 9, DeShields 7-18 10-11 26, Vandersloot 6-16 3-3 17, Stevens 2-8 3-3 7, Brown 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 30-79 19-20 83.
|Phoenix
|21
|26
|14
|23
|—
|84
|Chicago
|15
|21
|25
|22
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-20 (Nurse 5-9, Diggins-Smith 2-6, Walker 1-3), Chicago 4-14 (DeShields 2-3, Vandersloot 2-4, Ndour-Fall 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 35 (Nurse, Turner 8), Chicago 28 (Hebard 9). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Peddy 6), Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 10). Total Fouls_Phoenix 22, Chicago 18. A_1,217 (10,387)
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments