Phoenix 88, Los Angeles 79

LOS ANGELES (79)
Coffey 2-6 0-0 6, Samuelson 0-1 0-0 0, Zahui B 4-10 0-0 10, Cooper 8-14 2-2 20, Wheeler 9-19 3-4 21, Anigwe 2-7 3-4 7, Guirantes 1-4 2-2 4, Sykes 5-13 1-3 11. Totals 31-74 11-15 79.
PHOENIX (88)
Nurse 3-9 4-4 13, Turner 4-8 0-0 8, Griner 8-12 6-6 22, Diggins-Smith 6-13 2-3 16, Taurasi 6-11 9-9 25, M.Walker 0-1 0-2 0, Vaughn 1-5 2-2 4, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Peddy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 23-26 88.
|Los Angeles
|26
|17
|12
|24
|—
|79
|Phoenix
|24
|23
|22
|19
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 6-20 (Coffey 2-4, Cooper 2-4, Zahui B 2-4, Guirantes 0-3, Wheeler 0-4), Phoenix 9-21 (Taurasi 4-8, Nurse 3-7, Diggins-Smith 2-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 31 (Anigwe 9), Phoenix 44 (Turner 15). Assists_Los Angeles 14 (Sykes, Wheeler 4), Phoenix 13 (Diggins-Smith 4). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 24, Phoenix 18. A_7,304 (18,422)
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments